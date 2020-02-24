Innovation, customer-centric philosophy makes Huawei a trusted partner

The need to stay connected anytime, anywhere has led to connectivity being one of the core elements of large campuses and public spaces. In recent years, the development only goes faster, where world-class infrastructure is gradually getting well-equipped with the right settings to keep people online. This leads to the exponential growth on the demand for excellent network coverage with extremely low latency.

Let’s take St. Jakob Park as an example. As the home field of FC Basel, St. Jakob Park is Switzerland’s largest football stadium, with the requirement to keep 40,000 visitors, spectator stand, shops, and parking lots connected with large bandwidth, high concurrency, and low latency. The Park needs an advanced Wi-Fi network that delivers full wireless coverage and achieves secure connections.

Another example is Atria Convergence Technologies, the largest Internet Service Provider in India, which uses cutting-edge Wi-Fi 6 technology to build wireless hotspots for high-density environments such as shopping malls, stations, and airports. Superior Wi-Fi connection is essential to providing one-stop information services and the best user experience to governments, enterprises, households, and individuals in those environments. At the same time, it also supports the enhancement of the overall operational quality and efficiency of cities across the five states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi.

To achieve the best results, both companies appointed Huawei as their trusted wireless network partner. In Switzerland, Huawei’s AP7060DN Access Points (APs) were installed to provide indoor coverage across the stadium complex, with AP8050DN and AP8150DN APs providing additional coverage outside the stadium. The solution comes with a cloud management platform that allows St. Jakob Park’s technical team to manage complex network tasks with ease. The connection experience of fans at St. Jakob Park has also been greatly enriched, meaning they can instantly share their favorite moments with the world.

In India, Atria adopted a Huawei solution that consists of a Wi-Fi network constructed with a series of Access Points that can handle a wide range of usage scenarios. Huawei’s advanced network planning and optimization tools guarantee the best quality access experience in high-density and highly mobile environments. On top of the all-capable network management center is a range of value-added services such as advertisements, direct marketing, and big data analytics, through comprehensive and high-quality wireless signal coverage to help boost business.

In addition to these user stories, Huawei’s efforts in the innovation of network technology is further recognized by Gartner through its Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure in January 2020.

Introduced in 2015, Gartner Peer Insights is a trusted online source of insight for tech buyers, providing ratings and reviews of IT software and services for IT professionals and technology decision-makers from over 340 markets around the world. Huawei's campus network offerings received a total of 196 reviews from customers in various industries globally. Customer feedback covers Huawei Ethernet switches and campus core switches, indoor and outdoor access points, and the cloud managed network platform, among other Huawei products.

Among the reviews, a customer from the education sector shared their positive experience on the large-scale deployment of more than 12,000 access points in 55 universities. The overall user experience with Huawei access points has been excellent.

Another CTO in the retail industry said that Huawei WLAN products have good signal quality, wide coverage, and stable connection. Low latency, along with competitive pricing advantage and responsive after-sales services, are also key reasons for positive comments on Huawei.

Gartner Peer Insights not only recognizes Huawei’s technological innovation, but also highlights the success of the customer-centric philosophy and the strong business sense in the rapid-changing market. Designed to provide best-in-class solutions and products that meet customer requirements and deliver customer recognition, Huawei has a leading 36% of market share of Wi-Fi 6 around the globe (excluding North America). This is just another proof that Huawei is widely preferred as a tech partner.

In fact, over the years, Huawei has actively launched different solutions to support enterprise digitalization. In 2019, Huawei launched a one-of-a-kind experience-centric CloudCampus Solution. This innovative solution helps customers implement automatic management, intelligent O&M, and full-layer openness of campus networks, shortening the time to market (TTM) of enterprise services and achieving real-time assurance of service experience and quality.

Another innovation is the all-new CloudEngine S series campus switches which are built for the Wi-Fi 6 era. Featured products include the flagship campus core switch – CloudEngine S12700E – which delivers six times the industry average performance, meeting the network evolution requirements of large enterprises and campus networks for the next 10 years. In the WLAN segment, Huawei AirEngine, powered by Huawei 5G, has earned widespread trust from global customers.

Building on long-standing trust, Huawei continues to innovate in the campus network domain by providing a wide range of tools to ensure that its offerings address customer needs and challenges. At Huawei, there is no boundary to seek perfection. Only the sky is the limit.

