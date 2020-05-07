Huawei FusionServer Pro Intelligent Servers Fully Support Intel Optane PMem

Huawei recently announced it has launched the next-generation FusionServer Pro intelligent servers, a cutting-edge technology running on the 2nd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors and Intel® Optane™ persistent memory (PMem). This new product series is designed to help enterprises handle the massive workloads needed in the digital age.

The evolution of processors follows Moore's Law, which states that chip performance doubles as the number of transistors on the chip doubles every 18 months. However, in recent years, memory technology has failed to keep pace with the processor iteration. This has become a pain point of the industry, and even the latest DDR4 memory is hindered by the slow capacity growth. As processors support more cores and provide higher processing capabilities, performance is held back due to the small memory capacity of a single system. As a result, processors remain expensive and other resources in the system are not fully utilized.

Memory is a critical component of a server because all programs of the system run in the memory. To ensure faster processing for ever-growing services, enterprises large and small must find a way to provide ultra-large memory at a lower cost. In response to these industry requirements, Intel releases the Optane™ persistent memory together with the 2nd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors.

Figure 1: Intel® Optane™ persistent memory (PMem)

The latest version of PMem provides great benefits for the industry, including large capacity and multipleworking modes at an inexpensive cost. It unleashes the computing power of a processor by running moreservice processes, and improves the scale-up capability of a single server. A single PMem outperformscommon dynamic random access memory (DRAM) by providing larger capacity (up to 512 GB), making it anideal option in memory-demanding scenarios such as in-memory databases, hybrid clouds, and virtualization.In addition, PMem supports non-volatile memory to spare the data and process loading time after the server isrestarted. The memory capacity of a 4-socket server with PMem is up to 15 TB, and up to 30 TB for an8-socket server. With multiple workloads centralized on fewer nodes, processor capabilities are fully used.

The PMem is a cost-effective option for scenarios where the processor performance is excessive and thememory capacity is insufficient. It provides comprehensive memory, and helps reduce the number of devicesand cabinets, software license costs, and energy consumption, which can all soar when mission-critical services are run.

The speed and latency of SSD cache in scenarios that require high read/write performance are incomparablewith DRAM. The PMem eclipses traditional SSD cache by providing larger capacity and read/writeperformance close to that of DRAM.

The traditional method for expanding service capabilities is scale-out, that is, to deploy more servers for largermemory capacity. In contrast, scale-up is a better option because it reduces the number of servers requiredand the costs of key components, and streamlines server cluster management. The latest version of PMemlowers capital expenses (CAPEX) and operating expenses (OPEX) to reduce total cost of ownership (TCO). Inaddition, it supports persistent data storage and data recovery within seconds, providing more reliable andsecure services.

The Huawei FusionServer Pro series provides a wide range of intelligent servers, including 2-, 4-, and 8-socketrack servers, X series high-density servers, E series blade servers, and heterogeneous servers. Featuring highstability, security, and reliability, the FusionServer Pro series intelligent servers support general-purposecomputing, high-density computing and storage, balanced configuration, and mission-critical services.

The FusionServer Pro series servers are optimized for new and conventional workloads, providing the industry with better computing and storage architectures, simplified networks, and intelligent acceleration andmanagement.

Supports 2nd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors, offering computing performance up to 40% higher than predecessors.

Equipped with Intel® Optane™ persistent memory to boost the 4-socket server memory capacity to 15TB, and 8-socket server to 30 TB, greatly improving memory capacity and data reliability of in-memory

Supports mixed installation of all NVMe SSDs and multiple drives, as well as tiered data storage,improving storage density and

Provides various GE and 10GE onboard networks to simplify network deployment and

Delivers ultimate service experience with multiple intelligent acceleration components, such asintelligent NICs, intelligent SSDs, and AI accelerator

Installs the intelligent management software FusionDirector to build a more intelligent and streamlineddata

Huawei's next-generation servers are designed to meet diversified enterprise requirements in an energy-efficient and cost-effective manner. The Huawei servers also provide intelligent management and high energy efficiency to reduce O&M costs.

