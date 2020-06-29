Pandemic-driven changes to application-delivery infrastructure may become permanent

(A recent Enterprise Management Associates survey of 253 enterprises about their use of application-delivery infrastructure during the COVID-19 pandemic found that changes in how users access applications has forced adjustments to that infrastructure. The results are published in an EMA report “Application Delivery Infrastructure for Multi-Cloud Enterprises.” This article by EMA Vice President of Research Networking Shamus McGillicuddy discusses the results of the survey.)

Ninety percent of enterprises have made changes to their application delivery infrastructure in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including strengthening security and increasing capacity.

Application-delivery infrastructure provides Layer 4-7 services such as load balancing, application acceleration, SSL offload, and web application firewalling in data centers and public clouds. These technologies include load balancers, application delivery controllers, service mesh software, and cloud-based services such as AWS Elastic Load Balancing.

We asked enterprises what changes, if any, they have made, to this critical infrastructure in response to the pandemic. The average enterprise has made at least two adjustments to their application-delivery networking.

Ramped up security