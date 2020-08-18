Managing process accounting on Linux

Process accounting is a method of recording and summarizing commands and processes. It's an option on Linux systems, but you have to enable it and use a particular command to view the details collected. This post covers the commands involved and offers some suggestions on making the views even more useful.

To start, understand that process accounting is different than what you see when running the ps command. It shows details on commands that have completed –- not those that are currently running. It also shows a lot more details than you would see by looking at your users' command history files and keeps all the collected data in a single file on the system.

If you want to turn on the processing accounting, you have to use a command like this:

$ sudo /usr/sbin/accton on

Turning on process accounting, file set to the default '/var/log/account/pacct'.

On this system, the file /var/log/account/pacct is the file in which the data will be saved. This file is not a plain text file, so don't try viewing it with more or tail commands. Instead, use the dump-acct command to view it as shown in the example below. Anticipate a very wide and lengthy display that will wrap around in a normal terminal window unless you widen it considerably or pipe output to the tail command.

$ sudo dump-acct /var/log/account/pacct | tail grotty |v3| 0.00| 0.00| 2.00| 1000| 1000| 12000.00| 0.00| 321103| 321101| | 0|pts/1 |Fri Aug 14 13:26:07 2020 groff |v3| 0.00| 0.00| 2.00| 1000| 1000| 6096.00| 0.00| 321101| 321095| | 0|pts/1 |Fri Aug 14 13:26:07 2020 nroff |v3| 0.00| 0.00| 4.00| 1000| 1000| 2608.00| 0.00| 321095| 321087| | 0|pts/1 |Fri Aug 14 13:26:07 2020 man |v3| 0.00| 0.00| 4.00| 1000| 1000| 10160.00| 0.00| 321096| 321087| F | 0|pts/1 |Fri Aug 14 13:26:07 2020 pager |v3| 0.00| 0.00| 2018.00| 1000| 1000| 8440.00| 0.00| 321097| 321087| | 0|pts/1 |Fri Aug 14 13:26:07 2020 man |v3| 2.00| 0.00| 2021.00| 1000| 1000| 10160.00| 0.00| 321087| 318116| | 0|pts/1 |Fri Aug 14 13:26:07 2020 clear |v3| 0.00| 0.00| 0.00| 1000| 1000| 2692.00| 0.00| 321104| 318116| | 0|pts/1 |Fri Aug 14 13:26:30 2020 dump-acct |v3| 2.00| 0.00| 2.00| 1000| 1000| 4252.00| 0.00| 321105| 318116| | 0|pts/1 |Fri Aug 14 13:26:35 2020 tail |v3| 0.00| 0.00| 2.00| 1000| 1000| 8116.00| 0.00| 321106| 318116| | 0|pts/1 |Fri Aug 14 13:26:35 2020 clear |v3| 0.00| 0.00| 0.00| 1000| 1000| 2692.00| 0.00| 321107| 318116| | 0|pts/1 |Fri Aug 14 13:26:45 2020

Don't be surprised if some of the processes shown are unfamiliar. Some may have been run by commands that you ran, rather than by you directly (e.g., groff and grotty in the output above). Many are system processes that are independent of user activity.

To better understand what you're looking at, you may want to add column headings as I have done with these commands:

echo "Command vers runtime systime elapsed UID GID mem_use chars PID PPID ? retcode term date/time" " sudo dump-acct /var/log/account/pacct | tail -5

Your output will look something like this:

Command vers runtime systime elapsed UID GID mem_use chars PID PPID ? retcode term date/time tail |v3| 0.00| 0.00| 3.00| 0| 0| 8116.00| 0.00| 358190| 358188| | 0|pts/1 |Sat Aug 15 11:30:05 2020 pacct |v3| 0.00| 0.00| 3.00| 0| 0| 9624.00| 0.00| 358188| 358187|S | 0|pts/1 |Sat Aug 15 11:30:05 2020 sudo |v3| 0.00| 0.00| 4.00| 0| 0| 10984.00| 0.00| 358187| 354579|S | 0|pts/1 |Sat Aug 15 11:30:05 2020 gmain |v3| 14.00| 3.00| 1054.00| 1000| 1000| 1159680| 0.00| 358169| 3179| X| 0|__ |Sat Aug 15 11:30:03 2020 vi |v3| 0.00| 0.00| 456.00| 1000| 1000| 10976.00| 0.00| 358194| 354579| | 0|pts/1 |Sat Aug 15 11:30:28 2020

Note that the headings are spaced out in the echo command so that they will more or less line up with the data columns. Your version of the command might vary. Go ahead and adjust the line if the labels don't line up properly on your screen.

The fields, in case they’'e not clear from the headings, include:

the command that was run

the version of the accounting file format

user time

system time

effective time

user ID

group ID

average memory usage

IO

process ID

parent process ID

?

return code

terminal on which the command was run

date and time when the command completed

Many of the processes shown will be system processes. If you want to see only the processes for a particular user, you can pipe the output to an awk command to select details by userid (column 6). The number (1000) shown in the command below should be replaced with the particular user's numeric UID. Note that dump-acct uses the vertical bar as the field separator. The preceding blank and following $ in the "/ 1000$" specification are required to ensure that the command matches only that userid.

$ sudo dump-acct /var/log/account/pacct | awk -F'|' '$6 ~ / 1000$/'

Log rotation

The pacct files can get quite large, but should be rotated if you are using logrotate as evidenced in the following listing.

$ ls -ltr /var/log/account | tail -6 -rw-r----- 1 root adm 10229 Aug 9 08:39 pacct.4.gz -rw-r----- 1 root adm 10020 Aug 10 08:40 pacct.3.gz -rw-r----- 1 root adm 1190037 Aug 11 08:38 pacct.2.gz -rw-r----- 1 root adm 10436 Aug 12 08:40 pacct.1.gz -rw-r----- 1 root adm 110592 Aug 13 08:38 pacct.0 -rw-r--r-- 1 root adm 205056 Aug 14 13:57 pacct

Turning process accounting off and back on

You can easily turn process accounting off if you don't need the data or want to free up the disk space that it uses.

$ sudo /usr/sbin/accton off Turning off process accounting

The following command will turn it back on again. The file used is the default, so doesn’t need to be specified to start or stop the accounting.

$ sudo /usr/sbin/accton on Turning on process accounting, file set to the default '/var/log/account/pacct'

Not a process

One of the unusual aspects of process accounting is that is not managed by a process. You won't see a related process running when you examine processes with the ps command. Instead, it's managed by the Linux kernel.

Wrap-Up

Process accounting can provide a lot of details on processes that have run on your systems. It allows you to keep detailed accounting information on both system and user activity along with the system resources used.