How to dig up configuration details on your Linux system with getconf

Linux systems can report on a lot more configuration details than you likely ever knew were available. The trick is using the getconf command and having an idea what you are looking for. Watch out though. You might find yourself a bit overwhelmed with how many settings are available.

To start, let's look at a few settings that you might have expected to see to answer some important questions.

For starters, how long can a filename be?

You can check this setting by looking at the NAME_MAX setting.

$ getconf NAME_MAX x 255

The "x" at the end of the above command seems necessary to avoid an error (not sure why). You can also use the command shown below to see the value. The -a causes getconf to show all settings and the grep command then selects any settings that start with "NAME_MAX".

$ getconf -a | grep ^NAME_MAX NAME_MAX 255

Is your system a 32- or a 64-bit system?

$ getconf LONG_BIT 64

How many processes can a user run at once?

$ getconf -a | grep CHILD CHILD_MAX 23581 _POSIX_CHILD_MAX 23581

This is the maximum number of simultaneous processes allowed per user ID. The processes clearly cannot use the CPU at the same time, but this is the number that can be active.

How long can usernames be?

$ getconf LOGIN_NAME_MAX 256

Care to check this out? If you create a very long username like that shown below, you don't run into any problems.

$ sudo useradd monsterfromthedeepbluesea $ ls /home bugfarm gijoe lost+found nemo snakey dbell gino monsterfromthedeepbluesea newuser sysimage dorothy jadep myacct shark tadpole eel lola myself shs

I can't imagine anyone willing to type anywhere near 256 characters to log in. Still, this shows that usernames can be ridiculously long if you need them to be.

Listing all settings

If you want to list all of the available configuration details, be prepared. It includes 320 settings.

$ getconf -a | wc -l 320

Here's what the beginning of the list looks like with some of the settings briefly explained:

$ getconf -a | head -20 LINK_MAX 127 <== maximum number of names a file can have _POSIX_LINK_MAX 127 <== limit number of characters typed ahead MAX_CANON 255 <== max text in a line of input when input editing is

enabled _POSIX_MAX_CANON 255 <== file name maximum MAX_INPUT 255 _POSIX_MAX_INPUT 255 NAME_MAX 255 _POSIX_NAME_MAX 255 PATH_MAX 4096 <== limit (if any) for the length of an entire file name

(including path) _POSIX_PATH_MAX 4096 PIPE_BUF 4096 _POSIX_PIPE_BUF 4096 SOCK_MAXBUF _POSIX_ASYNC_IO _POSIX_CHOWN_RESTRICTED 1 _POSIX_NO_TRUNC 1 _POSIX_PRIO_IO _POSIX_SYNC_IO _POSIX_VDISABLE 0 ARG_MAX 2097152 <== maximum length of arguments for a new process

One relatively easy way to get started with getconf is to select settings from the list using grep. Here are all the settings that include "NAME" in their names:

$ getconf -a | grep NAME NAME_MAX 255 _POSIX_NAME_MAX 255 LOGNAME_MAX 256 TTY_NAME_MAX 32 TZNAME_MAX _POSIX_TZNAME_MAX CHARCLASS_NAME_MAX 2048 HOST_NAME_MAX 64 LOGIN_NAME_MAX 256

Some of the settings that are probably the most relevant to Linux users are the maximums defined for various things like the file-name maximum length. Considering the settings, I doubt that I know anyone has ever driven home grumbling that he couldn't create a file with a name that included more than 255 characters. And will the system tell you if you exceed that limit? You bet it will. Here's a test:

$ touch 12345678901234567890123456789012345678901234567890123456789012345678901234567890

1234567890123456789012345678901234567890123456789012345678901234567890123456789012345678

901234567890123456789012345678901234567890123456789012345678901234567890123456789012345

$ touch 12345678901234567890123456789012345678901234567890123456789012345678901234567890

1234567890123456789012345678901234567890123456789012345678901234567890123456789012345678

9012345678901234567890123456789012345678901234567890123456789012345678901234567890123456 touch: cannot touch '1234567890123456789012345678901234567890123456789012345678901234567

8901234567890123456789012345678901234567890123456789012345678901234567890123456789012345

6789012345678901234567890123456789012345678901234567890123456789012345678901234567890123

4567890123456': File name too long <== oops!

One additional character put us over the limit in the second touch command shown above.

Max settings

To list all the setting with "MAX" in their names, run a command like this one:

$ getconf -a | grep MAX | column LINK_MAX 127 _POSIX_NGROUPS_MAX 65536 _POSIX_LINK_MAX 127 _POSIX_OPEN_MAX 1024 MAX_CANON 255 _POSIX_SSIZE_MAX 32767 _POSIX_MAX_CANON 255 _POSIX_STREAM_MAX 16 MAX_INPUT 255 TIMER_MAX _POSIX_MAX_INPUT 255 _POSIX_TZNAME_MAX NAME_MAX 255 _T_IOV_MAX _POSIX_NAME_MAX 255 BC_BASE_MAX 99 PATH_MAX 4096 BC_DIM_MAX 2048 _POSIX_PATH_MAX 4096 BC_SCALE_MAX 99 SOCK_MAXBUF BC_STRING_MAX 1000 ARG_MAX 2097152 CHARCLASS_NAME_MAX 2048 ATEXIT_MAX 2147483647 COLL_WEIGHTS_MAX 255 CHAR_MAX 127 EQUIV_CLASS_MAX CHILD_MAX 23581 EXPR_NEST_MAX 32 INT_MAX 2147483647 LINE_MAX 2048 IOV_MAX 1024 POSIX2_BC_BASE_MAX 99 LOGNAME_MAX 256 POSIX2_BC_DIM_MAX 2048 MB_LEN_MAX 16 POSIX2_BC_SCALE_MAX 99 NGROUPS_MAX 65536 POSIX2_BC_STRING_MAX 1000 NL_ARGMAX 4096 POSIX2_COLL_WEIGHTS_MAX 255 NL_LANGMAX 2048 POSIX2_EXPR_NEST_MAX 32 NL_MSGMAX 2147483647 _POSIX2_LINE_MAX 2048 NL_NMAX 2147483647 POSIX2_LINE_MAX 2048 NL_SETMAX 2147483647 POSIX2_RE_DUP_MAX 32767 NL_TEXTMAX 2147483647 RE_DUP_MAX 32767 OPEN_MAX 1024 SYMLOOP_MAX PASS_MAX 8192 STREAM_MAX 16 PTHREAD_KEYS_MAX 1024 AIO_LISTIO_MAX PTHREAD_THREADS_MAX AIO_MAX SCHAR_MAX 127 AIO_PRIO_DELTA_MAX 20 SHRT_MAX 32767 DELAYTIMER_MAX 2147483647 SSIZE_MAX 32767 HOST_NAME_MAX 64 TTY_NAME_MAX 32 LOGIN_NAME_MAX 256 TZNAME_MAX MQ_OPEN_MAX UCHAR_MAX 255 MQ_PRIO_MAX 32768 UINT_MAX 4294967295 RTSIG_MAX 32 UIO_MAXIOV 1024 SEM_NSEMS_MAX ULONG_MAX 18446744073709551615 SEM_VALUE_MAX 2147483647 USHRT_MAX 65535 SIGQUEUE_MAX 23581 _POSIX_ARG_MAX 2097152 POSIX_REC_MAX_XFER_SIZE _POSIX_CHILD_MAX 23581 SYMLINK_MAX

The one really large setting near the bottom, ULONG_MAX, is the maximum value for an object of type unsigned long int.

Determining what each of the 84 MAX settings actually represents is likely to take some time. Some are described in files like the limits.h file shown below.

$ cat /usr/include/linux/limits.h /* SPDX-License-Identifier: GPL-2.0 WITH Linux-syscall-note */ #ifndef _LINUX_LIMITS_H #define _LINUX_LIMITS_H #define NR_OPEN 1024 #define NGROUPS_MAX 65536 /* supplemental group IDs are available */ #define ARG_MAX 131072 /* # bytes of args + environ for exec() */ #define LINK_MAX 127 /* # links a file may have */ #define MAX_CANON 255 /* size of the canonical input queue */ #define MAX_INPUT 255 /* size of the type-ahead buffer */ #define NAME_MAX 255 /* # chars in a file name */ #define PATH_MAX 4096 /* # chars in a path name including nul */ #define PIPE_BUF 4096 /* # bytes in atomic write to a pipe */ #define XATTR_NAME_MAX 255 /* # chars in an extended attribute name */ #define XATTR_SIZE_MAX 65536 /* size of an extended attribute value (64k) */ #define XATTR_LIST_MAX 65536 /* size of extended attribute namelist (64k) */ #define RTSIG_MAX 32 #endif

The limits.h file is meant to be informative and cannot be used to change setting values.

Wrap-Up

One of the most interesting things about the getconf command's output is showing how generous most of the settings actually are and how many things on Linux systems have limits imposed.