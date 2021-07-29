Viewing enabled and running services on Linux with systemctl

A vast majority of Linux systems these days are using systemd – a suite of programs aimed at managing and interconnecting different parts of the system. Systemd started replacing the init process back in 2014 and is now the first process that starts when most Linux systems boot. To get a quick peek, you can run a command like this, which verifies that process 1 is indeed systemd. On this system, two additional systemd processes are currently also running.

$ ps -C systemd PID TTY TIME CMD 1 ? 00:00:59 systemd <=== 1244 ? 00:00:00 systemd 54429 ? 00:00:00 systemd

To see a little more detail, try the command below. The blank within the quotes is meant to prevent related processes like systemd-journald from showing up in the list.

$ ps -ef | grep "systemd " | grep -v grep root 1 0 0 Jul17 ? 00:00:59 /usr/lib/systemd/systemd --system --deserialize 30 gdm 1244 1 0 Jul17 ? 00:00:00 /usr/lib/systemd/systemd --user shs 5429 1 0 Jul19 ? 00:00:00 /usr/lib/systemd/systemd --user

The first process listed (with --system) is the primary systemd process. The second and third are managing user (--user) sessions. In this case, one is associated with the GNOME display manager (gdm) and the other with a logged-in user.

If you look at all running systemd processes, you're likely to see these. Each plays a role in managing system services. For example, system-journald collects and stores logging data.

/usr/lib/systemd/systemd /usr/lib/systemd/systemd-journald /usr/lib/systemd/systemd-udevd /usr/lib/systemd/systemd-oomd /usr/lib/systemd/systemd-resolved /usr/lib/systemd/systemd-homed /usr/lib/systemd/systemd-machined /usr/lib/systemd/systemd-logind /usr/lib/systemd/systemd-userdbd /usr/lib/systemd/systemd systemd-userwork

To view or control systemd services, use the systemctl command. You can view running processes with a command like this:

$ systemctl | head -1; systemctl | grep running | head -11 UNIT LOAD ACTIVE SUB DESCRIPTION proc-sys-fs-binfmt_misc.automount loaded active running Arbitrary Executable File Formats File System cups.path loaded active running CUPS Scheduler init.scope loaded active running System and Service Manager session-13.scope loaded active running Session 13 of User shs session-6.scope loaded active running Session 6 of User shs session-c1.scope loaded active running Session c1 of User gdm abrt-journal-core.service loaded active running Creates ABRT problems from coredumpctl messages abrt-oops.service loaded active running ABRT kernel log watcher abrt-xorg.service loaded active running ABRT Xorg log watcher abrtd.service loaded active running ABRT Automated Bug Reporting Tool accounts-daemon.service loaded active running Accounts Service

I added the systemctl | head -1 in the command above to provide column headings.

For systemd, the word "UNIT" refers to any resource that the system knows how to operate and manage. To list those that are enabled, you can use a command like this:

$ systemctl list-unit-files --state=enabled | head -15

UNIT FILE STATE VENDOR PRESET

cups.path enabled enabled

abrt-journal-core.service enabled enabled

abrt-oops.service enabled enabled

abrt-vmcore.service enabled enabled

abrt-xorg.service enabled enabled

abrtd.service enabled enabled

accounts-daemon.service enabled enabled

atd.service enabled enabled

auditd.service enabled enabled

avahi-daemon.service enabled enabled

bluetooth.service enabled enabled

chronyd.service enabled enabled

crond.service enabled enabled

cups.service enabled disabled

Note that "enabled" doesn't mean that a service is running. And "running" doesn't necessarily mean that it's enabled. Each means something different. "Enabled" means that the system will run the service on the next boot (whether or not it's running now). Once you enable a service, you still need to manually start it if you want it to run right away, or you can reboot the system and it will start automatically.

The "running" status means that the process is actually running. If it's not also enabled, it won't restart when you reboot.

In the commands below, we can see that the web service is both enabled and running:

$ systemctl list-unit-files | head -1; systemctl list-unit-files | grep http UNIT FILE STATE VENDOR PRESET httpd.service enabled disabled <== enabled httpd@.service disabled disabled httpd.socket disabled disabled $ systemctl | grep running | grep http httpd.service loaded active running The Apache HTTP Server <== running

You can view a lot more information related to this service by asking for its status:

$ systemctl status httpd.service ● httpd.service - The Apache HTTP Server Loaded: loaded (/usr/lib/systemd/system/httpd.service; enabled; vendor preset: disabled) Active: active (running) since Sat 2021-07-17 18:21:44 EDT; 1 week 1 day ago Docs: man:httpd.service(8) Main PID: 876 (httpd) Status: "Total requests: 154; Idle/Busy workers 100/0;Requests/sec: 0.000204; Bytes served/sec: 0 B/sec" Tasks: 213 (limit: 7072) Memory: 20.3M CPU: 1min 58.761s CGroup: /system.slice/httpd.service ├─ 876 /usr/sbin/httpd -DFOREGROUND ├─394234 /usr/sbin/httpd -DFOREGROUND ├─394235 /usr/sbin/httpd -DFOREGROUND ├─394236 /usr/sbin/httpd -DFOREGROUND └─394237 /usr/sbin/httpd -DFOREGROUND Jul 25 00:00:07 dragonfly systemd[1]: Reloaded The Apache HTTP Server. Jul 25 00:00:08 dragonfly httpd[876]: Server configured, listening on: port 80

Alternately, you can simply determine whether a particular service is active and/or enabled with commands like these:

$ systemctl is-active httpd.service Active $ systemctl is-enabled httpd.service Enabled

Wrap-up

The systemctl command provides different details on system processes than the ps command. Where ps only lists processes which are running, systemctl lists which services are known, which can be managed by systemd and whether services are enabled.