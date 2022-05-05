Dell offers data, app recovery support for multicloud assets

Dell is offering an expanded ecosystem of multicloud data management tools for its customers with a focus on data recovery services, adding recovery vault support for on-premises as well as public cloud assets.

"Our customers want help reducing complexity and are seeking solutions that use a common approach to managing data wherever it lives — from public clouds, to the data center, to the edge," said Chuck Whitten, co-chief operating officer, Dell Technologies, in a statement. "We are building a portfolio of software and services that simplifies on-premises and multicloud environments and offers."

System aims to help recover from cyberattacks

As the first leg of this effort, Dell has expanded its APEX portfolio, an on-premises IaaS (infrastructure-as-a-service ) solution managed in the cloud, with the introduction of Dell APEX Cyber Recovery Services. This addition is aimed at simplifying recovery from cyberattacks by managing a day-to-day cyberrecovery vault with other Dell-assisted recovery options.

A Dell cyberrecovery vault is an isolated environment, where backups of critical data are kept physically and logically isolated from the other systems and locations. The vault has a recovery path designed to minimize downtime, expense, and lost revenue from a cyberattack.

Dell claims expertise from 2,000 isolated vault solutions deployed globally. Dell APEX Cyber Recovery Services was made available in the US this month, with broader availability planned for later this year.

"While the interconnectedness from multi/hybrid cloud environments can provide significant flexibility, it also increases the need for sophisticated recovery capabilities that ensure business resilience," says Gary McAlum, senior analyst at TAG Cyber. "In today's cyberthreat environment, companies of all sizes are being increasingly targeted by destructive and disruptive attacks that threaten business operations. Clearly, Dell recognizes this opportunity with their new cyberrecovery capabilities."

Cyberrecovery supports Azure and AWS

Dell plans to bolster the reach of its multicloud ecosystem by adding recovery support on partnered public clouds including Microsoft Azure and AWS (Amazon Web Services).

Within its data protection offerings for public clouds, Dell is releasing Dell PowerProtect Cyber Recovery for Microsoft Azure on top of existing Dell offerings through the Microsoft Azure marketplace, which will allow organizations to deploy an isolated cybervault in the public cloud to securely isolate and protect data away from a ransomware attack. The Microsoft Azure recovery environment (or vault) could be deployed on within data centers, in a new Azure private network, or in an unimpacted Azure environment, Dell says.

Also adding to this effort is the announcement of CyberSense for Dell PowerProtect Cyber Recovery for AWS. CyberSense will allow organizations to use adaptive analytics, scan metadata, and complete files, and implement machine learning and forensic tools to detect, diagnose and speed data recovery. It will also monitor databases to trace back to the last uncorrupted copy of the data to effect speedy recovery.

"The technologies used by businesses for public cloud integrations are increasingly automated and highly effective," says McAlum. "Dell's cyber recovery tools will undoubtedly build on the foundation of cloud integration technology to deliver a user-friendly and most likely, seamless experience. This offering should be a welcome addition to an already strong portfolio of business-enablement capabilities found in their APEX portfolio."

According to McAlum, integrated cyber recovery is still an evolving market, with only a few vendors, including IBM and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, offering the same level of comprehensive, multicloud recovery capabilities that Dell does.

Both Dell PowerProtect Cyber Recovery for Microsoft Azure and CyberSense will be globally available in the second half of 2022.