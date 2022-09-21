HPE (Aruba) Named an SD-WAN Magic Quadrant Leader 5 Years in a Row

By Jeff Olson, Director of SD-WAN Product and Technical Marketing, at Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company.

We are honored to share that Gartner® has recognized HPE (Aruba) as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN for the fifth year in a row. HPE (Aruba) is one of only two companies to be named a Leader in the Gartner SD-WAN Magic Quadrant all five years.

In the Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN report, formerly named Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge, Gartner evaluated vendors based on two primary criteria: Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. The report includes a summary of each vendor, as well as an assessment of each vendor’s strengths and cautions.

Get a complimentary copy of the full report.

5 Ways Aruba EdgeConnect SD-WAN Meets Today’s Challenges

Aruba EdgeConnect SD-WAN can help enterprise IT organizations overcome the challenges of running the business on networks that were never designed for cloud-first, skyrocketing IoT, and escalating security threats.

Aruba EdgeConnect SD-WAN solutions simplify provisioning and operations with a unified SD-WAN fabric across locations of all sizes, delivering significant operational benefits to IT, improved business productivity and agility, reduced business risk, and lower overall WAN costs. When combined with HPE GreenLake for Aruba NaaS, organizations gain flexibility in how to acquire, deploy, and operate EdgeConnect SD-WAN to accelerate digital transformation and meet ever-changing business requirements.

Aruba EdgeConnect SD-WAN solutions transform the WAN and security, with a single, seamlessly integrated solution that creates an advanced SD-WAN and best-of-breed Security Service Edge (SSE) that delivers the capabilities and flexibilities organizations need to support business-critical services today.

With Aruba EdgeConnect SD-WAN, organizations can:

Accelerate modern network deployments to support new business initiatives.

HPE GreenLake for Aruba provides flexibility on how to acquire, deploy, and operate EdgeConnect SD-WAN to accelerate the transformation of the network to a business-critical service. With Aruba ESP (Edge Services Platform) unified infrastructure, organizations have market-leading SD-WAN, wireless, and wired connectivity solutions combined with the most flexible acquisition and operations options to match budget and resource constraints. This reduces costs, delivers faster time-to-market, and addresses business needs.

Gain choice and flexibility with a unified SD-WAN fabric.

With sustained hybrid work, IT is challenged to deliver a consistent quality of experience and security policy enforcement to users and IoT devices connecting to enterprise apps and data from anywhere (home, temporary site, kiosk, the road, branch, hub/datacenter) and from any device (phone, tablet, laptop, desktop).

EdgeConnect SD-WAN fabric provides right-sized on-ramps from campus, branch, small office, and ‘branch of one' locations that connect and protect users and data and deliver an in-office experience from anywhere. New Aruba capabilities simplify provisioning and ongoing operations of the WAN fabric, delivers significant operational benefits to IT, improved business productivity and agility, reduced business risk, and lower overall WAN costs.

Move to Zero Trust and at your pace.

With Aruba Zero Trust built-in, enterprise-wide, role-based traffic segmentation is enforced with a built-in next-gen firewall (NGFW). Organizations can deploy a best-of-breed SASE architecture at their own pace to enforce consistent, business-driven security policies for users, access devices, IoT devices, and applications wherever they are located, without compromising network performance or functionality. See Implementing Edge-to-Cloud Security: A Best Practice Guide.

Rely on superior wireless and wired networking.

Aruba has been recognized as a leader in wireless and wired networking by Gartner for 16+ years. Aruba’s best-in-class Wi-Fi 6/6E access points and switches, combined with our cloud-based network management, meet the performance and security needs of campuses, branches, and remote workers.

Be confident with an independent validation of Secure SD-WAN.

Aruba EdgeConnect Enterprise is the first SD-WAN platform to attain ICSA Secure SD-WAN certification, giving enterprises confidence in choosing Aruba EdgeConnect Enterprise SD-WAN with built-in NGFW, knowing it has been independently validated using proven objective testing and certification criteria. Aruba EdgeConnect advanced security features eliminate the need for dedicated branch firewalls, without compromising security or connectivity.

Hear What Our Customers Have to Say

We are honored by the recognition from Gartner, but we are humbled by what our customers have to say, with both Aruba EdgeConnectand Aruba SD-WAN earning 4.8 ratings on Gartner Peer Insights, with feedback like this:

"The SD-WAN solution was easy to install and easy to operate. We have been impressed with the solution and the engineers that assisted with the install."

—Network Engineer, Provider industry (firm size <$50M USD)

“Product is excellent to manage with minimal daily overhead. Deployment was also straightforward with minimal support required to achieve success."

—Hospital Operations Infrastructure Manager, Provider industry (firm size $3B - $10B USD)

"The EdgeConnect platform is without question the industry leader in terms of flexibility, performance, and providing next-generation SDWAN capabilities."

—Principal, IT Director, Enterprise Services, miscellaneous industry (firm size $250M – $500M USD)

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

This Magic Quadrant report was previously known as Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure. HPE acquired Silver Peak in 2020. Silver Peak was recognized as a Leader in the 2018, 2019, and 2020 reports and again in 2021 as part of HPE. GARTNER, Peer Insights, and Magic Quadrant are trademarks and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end-users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

To learn more, visit us here.