Reimagining the IT Experience with radical simplicity

Today’s enterprise networks are more challenging to manage than ever before. IT must support a complex mix of cloud-based and on-premises technologies, an explosion of third-party applications delivered in multiple ways, and new hybrid work models that must deliver the same seamless experience no matter where users happen to be.

While IT professionals overwhelmingly value simplicity, they continue to struggle with ever-increasing levels of complexity. Disjointed systems, technology silos, fragmentation, lack of visibility, security threats, and time-consuming integrations—these and other factors get in the way of delivering consistent, unified experiences. Not surprisingly, they’re looking for a way to dramatically simplify their day-to-day operations.

At Cisco, we are rising complexity with Cisco Networking Cloud—our vision to help IT achieve radical simplicity. We envision a simpler network management experience for IT, helping them more easily view, operate, and maintain all Cisco networking products from a single platform. This delivers simple and consistent operations across the entire network infrastructure, from campus to data center to the Internet.

Making use of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), Cisco Networking Cloud features cloud-driven automation and rich network insights that will enable IT departments to accelerate the delivery of unified experiences that are secure, simple, and predictable for end users, while reducing complexity and driving measurable business outcomes across the enterprise.

We know that achieving will take time, and a key first step on this journey involves helping IT teams adopt a that goes beyond network management and reimagines the entire IT experience. This includes helping drive the convergence of networking and security, improving business agility and enabling IT to pivot quickly to address emerging needs, such as sustainability and a highly mobile workforce.

The cloud operating model can apply the anywhere-access, self-service elements of the cloud, the automation and insights of effective management platforms, and API-powered extensibility to on-premises network infrastructures. The entire IT stack can then be more cloud-like while maintaining the critical cost and control aspects of on-premises technology.

Many Cisco customers are already embracing radical simplicity by adopting a cloud operating model that best suits their unique needs. Leading meal-kit delivery company HelloFresh Australia uses a centralized, cloud-managed solution for a single view of all switches and security appliances in its network. This secure, easy-to-access interface helped the company dramatically simplify troubleshooting and remediation, because IT staff no longer need to be onsite for every small issue that might arise. This new consolidated approach has also helped the support team save time, freeing them up to invest more time into strategic initiatives that drive innovation.

The West Ada School District, located in Ada County, Idaho, is another Cisco customer benefiting from the adoption of a centralized, cloud-based management interface to simplify the management of its network infrastructure, which supports 40,000 students across the district’s 58 campuses. With the introduction of a single dashboard, the IT department transitioned operations to the cloud, including monitoring all the switches and access points in the network, while providing extended visibility across the entire wireless network.

These are just two examples of how organizations are the benefits of radical simplicity that’s at the heart of the Cisco Networking Cloud vision. As our customers focus on driving business outcomes, we’re working to ensure they have everything they need to simplify IT, everywhere, at every scale, so they can provide unified experiences that will delight their customers.

Discover how Cisco Networking Cloud delivers radical simplicity