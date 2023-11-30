Cisco CCNA and AWS cloud networking rank among highest paying IT certifications

Cloud expertise continues to be in high demand and attract the highest compensation. Networking and security credentials are also financially fruitful, according to Skillsoft’s ranking of the 20 top-paying IT certifications going into 2024.

At number one on this year's list is Google Cloud-Professional Cloud Architect with an average annual salary of $200,960. Last year this certification ranked third, and Skillsoft expects that "developments in cloud - particularly the reliance on and maturation of the technology - have led many in the industry to entrust providers like Google with their data." Google recommends professionals have at least three years of experience before taking the $200 online or in-person exam for this certification, which lasts two years.

"Cloud and cybersecurity certifications remain longstanding perennial favorites. What's interesting is the rise in importance and value of Google Cloud's Professional Cloud Architect certification, which ranks number one on this year's list with an average annual salary of $200,900," says Greg Fuller, senior director of tech & dev at Skillsoft. "Last year, this certification ranked third with an average annual salary of $161,371. This is a significant 25% year-over-year bump. As Google’s Cloud Platform gains momentum and the overall reliance on and maturation of cloud evolves, cloud architects are increasingly necessary for all organizations."

Networking and security certs make the list

The salary data shows the importance of cloud networking expertise and security know-how in building today's sophisticated networks. In addition to several cloud certifications, there are five security, networking, and system architect certifications on Skillsoft's top 20 list:

ISACA Certified Information Security Manager (CISM)

ISC2 Certification Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP)

ISACA Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA)

AWS Certified Advanced Networking-Specialty

Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA)

CISM

The Information Systems Audit and Control Association's (ISACA) Certified Information Security Manager (CISM) certification made the list again this year, falling from the second spot to number five. Average annual salaries for those with CISM certification is $167,396, a slight increase over last year's 162,347 salary. Skillsoft says this certification deserves to make the list and earn the pay because "cybersecurity continues to remain a top priority for organizations who must protect data from ceaseless threat actors. CISM validates the ability to manage, design, and assess an enterprise's information security." To earn a CISM, IT security professionals must have five years of experience in the required domains and pay $575 for ISACA members and $760 for non-members.

CISSP

The International Information System Security Certification Consortium's (ISC2) Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) consistently delivers an average annual salary of $156,699 and is often compared to earning a master's degree in IT security, according to Skillsoft. To achieve this certification, candidate must have five years of paid, relevant work experience in two or more of the CISSP security domains, which include: Security and Risk Management, Asset Security, Security Architecture and Engineering, Communication and Network Security, Identity and Access Management (IAM), Security Assessment and Testing, Security Operations, and Software Development Security. The exam costs $749 and will refresh in April 2024. According to Skillsoft, "earning the CISSP certification ... proves professionals have what it takes to effectively design, implement, and manage a cyber security program."