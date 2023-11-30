HPE goes all-in for AI with new hybrid cloud compute, storage products

At its annual HPE Discover event in Barcelona Thursday, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) unveiled a range of new and enhanced hybrid cloud products -- including storage, development tools, and rack-scale hardware co-engineered with Nvidia -- aimed at easing the development and deployment of generative AI systems for enterprises.

"We think the next decade is going to require full stack thinking from hardware all the way up through the software layers, as organizations lean into the deployment of AI applications," Evan Sparks, HPE's vice president and general manager for AI Solutions and Supercomputing Cloud told a news conference. "These applications are extremely computationally intensive. They require data as a first-class input and lots of lots of data. And our view is that this new architecture will require more thinking in terms of scale-up processing; they need to do workloads that are hybrid by design."

The announcement came a day after HPE announced its fourth-quarter earnings in which revenue and profit were down on the whole and down for traditional categories of storage and computing but up for high-performance computing, AI, and “intelligent edge.” While overall revenue declined 7% year over year to $7.4 billion, and traditional “compute” sales for servers was down 31% to $2.6 billion, intelligent edge revenue jumped 41% to $1.4 billion and HPC and AI products were up 37% to $1.2 billion.

File storage for AI

HPE GreenLake for File Storage, an all-flash data platform, is adapting to better support growing and evolving large-scale AI workloads, including those based on generative AI and large language models (LLMs). The platform has been upgraded for AI model training and tuning. The improvements include increased performance density, integration with Nvidia’s new Quantum-2 InfiniBand for better GPU-focused computing, and significantly boosted throughput and capacity.

HPE previously said it is launching a cloud-based service powered by its supercomputers to support advanced AI applications. Initially focusing on LLMs, HPE plans to extend this service to specialized AI applications in areas including climate modeling, healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and transportation. Part of the HPE GreenLake portfolio, these services will be distinct in being exclusively cloud-based, unlike other GreenLake offerings that are on-premises or hybrid.

HPE collaborates with Nvidia for AI tuning, inferencing

HPE and Nvidia are collaborating to develop a computing hardware and software platform specifically for generative AI tuning and inferencing -- the process where an AI model makes predictions and decisions on news data -- in enterprise data centers. The idea is to make it easier for businesses, regardless of their size, to adapt and use AI. This new offering is designed to be user-friendly, allowing companies to customize AI models with private data and deploy them from local devices to cloud-based systems.