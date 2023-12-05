Americas

  • United States
Popular Topics

Topics

About

Policies

Our Network

More

HomeData CenterEU approves $1.3B in aid for cloud, edge computing
by Sascha Brodsky

EU approves $1.3B in aid for cloud, edge computing

News
Dec 05, 20233 mins
Cloud ComputingEdge ComputingTechnology Industry

New projects focus on areas including open source software to help connect edge services, and application interoperability.

european union flags
Credit: Shutterstock

The EU has approved $1.3 billion (EUR1.2 billion) in funding for a European cloud computing project to compete with US companies.

The companies involved in the project will create open-source software designed to enable real-time and low-latency services using computing resources located near the user. This approach is intended to reduce the need to send large amounts of data to centralized cloud servers. The project is expected to initially create about 1,000 jobs for data scientists and AI specialists and later add around 5,000 more jobs.

Marty Puranik, the CEO of Atlantic.Net, a cloud hosting provider that plans to expand into Europe soon, said in an interview that the EU project could have a "significant" impact on the market.

"I think it sends a strong message that the EU is interested in native companies providing their infrastructure rather than foreign companies having a footprint in the EU," he said.  "Internal EU companies are most likely to be more regulatory friendly in complying with EU laws for privacy and security, which tend to be more strict than outside the EU. Plus, developers who live there will develop apps that are EU-friendly from the start, rather than having commissions to tell popular apps to allow more competition retroactively."

The European cloud technology initiative involves 19 firms, among them notable companies like France’s Atos and Orange, Germany’s Deutsche Telekom and SAP, as well as Telecom Italia and Spain’s Telefonica. The top three dominant companies in cloud computing are Amazon, Microsoft, and Google.

The companies in this project are focusing on four key areas. The first is “Cloud Edge Continuum Infrastructure,” where they’re creating software to update existing technology to work with new applications. This area includes making open-source software that helps cloud service edge nodes from various providers work together.

Their second focus is building a shared structure that allows different cloud services to connect. A significant part of this is developing open-source software that enables businesses to form their own private clouds by pooling resources from various data centers.

The third area they’re working on is “Advanced Smart Data Processing Tools and Services.” Here, they aim to create versatile cloud and edge services that can be used in any industry, ensuring smooth functioning across different cloud services. They’re also working on AI models that can process text and multimedia in various languages and provide platforms to simplify developing AI applications.

Finally, the fourth area, “Advanced Applications,” brings together all their previous efforts to demonstrate how effective these technologies can be in specific fields like energy, health, and maritime. These demonstrations are intended to show how these new technologies can be applied across different industries. For example, one of their projects involves developing open-source software that integrates edge nodes into various types of industrial equipment.

by Sascha Brodsky
Contributing writer

Sascha Brodsky is a contributing writer for the Foundry group of publications.

More from this author

Most popular authors

Show me more

news

EU approves $1.3B in aid for cloud, edge computing

By Sascha Brodsky
Dec 05, 20233 mins
Technology IndustryEdge ComputingCloud Computing
Image
feature

What is Ethernet? History, evolution and roadmap

By John Breeden
Dec 04, 202311 mins
Networking
Image
news

IBM unveils Heron quantum processor and new modular quantum computer

By Michael Cooney
Dec 04, 20235 mins
CPUs and ProcessorsHigh-Performance ComputingData Center
Image
podcast

Episode 1: Understanding Cisco’s Converged SDN Transport

Sep 24, 202120 mins
Cisco SystemsInternetNetworking
Image
podcast

Episode 2: Pluggable Optics and the Internet for the Future

Sep 23, 202117 mins
Optical DrivesCisco SystemsInternet
Image
podcast

Episode 3: Looking Forward: 5G, Digital Transformation, and the Network of the Future

Sep 22, 202114 mins
5GCisco SystemsInternet
Image
video

How to calculate factorials in Linux

Nov 02, 20232 mins
Linux
Image
video

How to use the nohup command

Oct 31, 20232 mins
Linux
Image
video

How to use date command options

Oct 26, 20232 mins
Linux
Image