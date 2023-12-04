IBM unveils Heron quantum processor and new modular quantum computer

IBM continues to add to the quantum computing technology needed to make the revolutionary systems faster and more useful for innovative applications.

At the IBM Quantum Summit, it unveiled a modular quantum system called IBM Quantum System Two. The new system ties together Big Blue's new Quantum Heron processors and a package of error-correcting software and tools. The combined technologies will provide the core components for large quantum computers for the next 10 years.

The Heron processor features 133 fixed-frequency qubits, which represents a 3-5x improvement in device performance over IBM's current 127-qubit Eagle processors. "With Heron, we have developed a qubit and the gate technology that we're confident will form the foundation of our hardware roadmap going forward," Jay Gambetta, IBM Fellow and vice president IBM Quantum, wrote in a blog about the new quantum technologies.

According to Gambetta, the IBM Quantum System Two is the bedrock for scalable quantum computation. At 22 feet wide and 12 feet high, the System Two features three IBM Quantum Heron processors. It combines cryogenic infrastructure with third-generation control electronics and classical runtime servers.

“IBM Quantum System Two is the modular-architecture quantum computing platform that we will use to realize parallel circuit executions for quantum-centric supercomputing,” Gambetta wrote. It’s all part of a roadmap to advance what IBM calls quantum utility.

“As we continue to advance how quantum systems can scale and deliver value through modular architectures, we will further increase the quality of a utility-scale quantum technology stack - and put it into the hands of our users and partners who will push the boundaries of more complex problems,” said Dario Gil, IBM senior vice president and director of research, in a statement.