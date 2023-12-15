Intel launches AI chips for servers and clients

Intel launched a series of chips for AI processing at its AI Everywhere event in New York, reinforcing its plans to power AI workloads that span the data center, cloud, network and PCs.

The 5th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor, codenamed Emerald Rapids, comes just one year after Intel launched its fourth generation of Xeon Scalable, known as Sapphire Rapids. Intel says that compared with the previous generation of Xeon, these processors deliver an average 21% performance gain for general compute performance and 36% higher performance per watt, on average, across a range of workloads.

For now, Xeon is the only mainstream data center processor with built-in AI acceleration, which Intel claims delivers up to 42% higher inference and fine-tuning on models as large as 20 billion parameters over the prior generation of Xeon. They come with up to 64 cores and fit in the same thermal envelope as the 4th Gen Xeon.

Intel said customers following a typical five-year refresh cycle, and upgrading from even older generations of Xeon chips can reduce their TCO by up to 77%.

Outside of AI, the new Xeon architecture will benefit other use cases as well, Intel says. At the event, IBM announced that 5th Gen Intel Xeon processors achieved up to 2.7 times better query throughput on its watsonx.data platform compared to previous-generation Xeon processors.

And Google, which intends to deploy 5th Gen Xeon next year in its cloud service, said that Palo Alto Networks experienced a two-fold performance boost in its threat-detection deep learning models by using built-in acceleration over the previous generation of Xeon processors.