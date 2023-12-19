India set to challenge China’s dominance in semiconductor packaging

India has had a delayed start in the semiconductor race for supremacy and even a rocky one. However, even though there has been a significant delay in building mega semiconductor factories, the country is simultaneously looking at a different approach to capture a share of the global semiconductor supply chain.

One of the most important aspects of manufacturing advanced semiconductor chips is packaging and testing, also known as Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test -- an area currently dominated by China and Taiwan. At least four Indian companies have either begun work or made plans to do so in this sector. Notably, the Tata Group has recently proposed to establish an assembly and packaging unit in the northeastern state of Assam, signaling a significant development.

"ATMP (Assembly, Test, Mark, and Pack) and OSAT are good starting points for India," said Satya Gupta, president of the VLSI society in India. "This is because they require lower investments, have faster time to production, and the output can go directly to the electronics manufacturer from the packaging and testing factory."

Taiwan and China dominate the OSAT market with a combined global market share of 75 percent, as per IDC. However, India's entry into this sector has the potential to significantly reshape the global electronics manufacturing landscape in the longer term.

Acting as an alternative to China

India's growth in the OSAT industry marks a pivotal moment not just for India's technology sector but also for the global semiconductor landscape. For the Indian market, the local OSAT businesses -- many of which also offer Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) for global companies -- can offset imports and lower costs overall.

"For example, we are a hardcore EMS player," said Raghu Panicker, CEO of Kaynes SemiCon, a subsidiary of Kaynes Technology, that has announced plans in OSAT. "We supply modules and PCBs to automotive EV companies. These modules primarily contain microcontroller packages. These packages currently come from international sources, but if we manufacture them in India, it will lower the prices as they would be made domestically."