Americas

  • United States
Popular Topics

Topics

About

Policies

Our Network

More

HomeCloud ComputingAWS to invest $15 billion in Japan to expand its cloud infra by 2027
Anirban Ghoshal
by Anirban Ghoshal
Senior Writer

AWS to invest $15 billion in Japan to expand its cloud infra by 2027

News
Jan 19, 20243 mins
Amazon Web ServicesCloud Computing

The investment will be used to expand the cloud service provider’s infrastructure in the country, including its facilities in Osaka and Tokyo.

a man stands in the middle of a city street at night / Tokyo, Japan
Credit: Benjamin Parker

Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Friday said it is committing about $15.24 billion to expand its cloud infrastructure in Japan by 2027 in order to meet growing customer demand for its cloud services, including generative AI.

The company made its generative AI service, Amazon Bedrock, available in Japan’s Tokyo region last year while also investing $100 million to start a new global program, dubbed the Generative AI Innovation Center, to help enterprises accelerate the development of generative AI-based applications.

The investment in Japan will be used to expand the cloud service provider’s infrastructure in the country, especially the facilities in Osaka and Tokyo, the company said in a statement.

AWS said it has invested over $8 billion in Japan between 2011 and 2022 in order to grow its data center footprint in the country. Moreover, it claims to have trained over 400,000 individuals in cloud computing skills.

Earlier in 2021, the company had said that the Japanese government selected it to be one of the cloud service providers to support the Government Cloud — the common cloud infrastructure that central government agencies, local governments, and other government organizations use.

The investment in Japan is even larger than the company’s investment in India, which was announced last year.

In May, AWS had committed to investing $12.7 billion to expand its cloud infrastructure in India by 2030. The Indian investment, according to the company, is expected to add $23.3 billion to the country’s GDP by 2030, generating 131,700 jobs annually for the next seven years.

Just five months before announcing the India investment, AWS had launched its second region in Hyderabad and said it was committing $4.4 billion to scale it through 2030.

In May last year, AWS launched a new cloud region in Malaysia and had committed to invest $6 billion in the country over the next 14 years.

Currently, the company has 10 regions in the Asia Pacific region, including Mumbai, Hyderabad, Seoul, Jakarta, Tokyo, Osaka, Beijing, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Mainland China.

AWS Regions are composed of Availability Zones that place infrastructure in separate and distinct geographic locations. Each of these 10 regions has at least three Availability Zones.

Globally, AWS has 105 Availability Zones within 33 geographic regions. The company has announced plans to build out 12 more Availability Zones and four more regions in Germany, Malaysia, New Zealand, and Thailand.

Anirban Ghoshal
by Anirban Ghoshal
Senior Writer

Anirban Ghoshal is a senior writer, covering enterprise software for CIO and databases and cloud infrastructure for InfoWorld.

More from this author

Most popular authors

Show me more

news

AWS to invest $15 billion in Japan to expand its cloud infra by 2027

By Anirban Ghoshal
Jan 19, 20243 mins
Amazon Web ServicesCloud Computing
Image
news analysis

Global network outage report and internet health check

By Ann Bednarz
Jan 18, 2024295 mins
Networking
Image
news

Dell data-protection report adds genAI to threat mix

By Andy Patrizio
Jan 18, 20243 mins
Backup and RecoveryNetwork SecurityData Center
Image
podcast

Episode 1: Understanding Cisco’s Converged SDN Transport

Sep 24, 202120 mins
Cisco SystemsInternetNetworking
Image
podcast

Episode 2: Pluggable Optics and the Internet for the Future

Sep 23, 202117 mins
Optical DrivesCisco SystemsInternet
Image
podcast

Episode 3: Looking Forward: 5G, Digital Transformation, and the Network of the Future

Sep 22, 202114 mins
5GCisco SystemsInternet
Image
video

How to calculate factorials in Linux

Nov 02, 20232 mins
Linux
Image
video

How to use the nohup command

Oct 31, 20232 mins
Linux
Image
video

How to use date command options

Oct 26, 20232 mins
Linux
Image