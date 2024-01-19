AWS to invest $15 billion in Japan to expand its cloud infra by 2027

Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Friday said it is committing about $15.24 billion to expand its cloud infrastructure in Japan by 2027 in order to meet growing customer demand for its cloud services, including generative AI.

The company made its generative AI service, Amazon Bedrock, available in Japan’s Tokyo region last year while also investing $100 million to start a new global program, dubbed the Generative AI Innovation Center, to help enterprises accelerate the development of generative AI-based applications.

The investment in Japan will be used to expand the cloud service provider’s infrastructure in the country, especially the facilities in Osaka and Tokyo, the company said in a statement.

AWS said it has invested over $8 billion in Japan between 2011 and 2022 in order to grow its data center footprint in the country. Moreover, it claims to have trained over 400,000 individuals in cloud computing skills.

Earlier in 2021, the company had said that the Japanese government selected it to be one of the cloud service providers to support the Government Cloud — the common cloud infrastructure that central government agencies, local governments, and other government organizations use.

The investment in Japan is even larger than the company’s investment in India, which was announced last year.