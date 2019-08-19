When private LTE is better than Wi-Fi

While cellular wireless is often thought of as a carrier service, IT organizations can benefit from deploying private LTE technology to complement or even replace Wi-Fi and for specific use cases such as supporting IoT devices that generate large data sets and that are spread out over large areas.

What is private LTE?



Private LTE is a local cellular network that includes cell sites and core network servers dedicated to supporting the connectivity of a specific organization’s requirements independent of the cellular networks of service providers.

It enables organizations to customize their networks for mission-critical applications, optimize the network for low latency and support specific SLA – all without interference from the often-congested public wireless spectrum.

Private LTE is also suitable for some distributed-enterprise use cases, including stadiums, airports, amusement parks, ports, railroads, mines, oil/gas extraction, warehouses, factories, agriculture, elements of smart cities and public safety. Other applications for private LTE involve extremely remote areas with poor cellular coverage.

Why enterprisese might need it

Private LTE also competes with public 4G and 5G cellular networks but can be the better choice when large amounts of data are transferred that stress the public network in a given area. The cost of high data-transfer volume can also be prohibitive in public LTE networks.

Private LTE can be deployed anywhere, including areas beyond the reach of public carriers, and can keep data on-site for security reasons. And private LTE can be optimized to handle traffic types with specific requirements. For example, real-time IoT applications can be guaranteed extremely low latency for immediate response.

Private LTE vs. Wi-F

Private LTE is an important alternative option or even replacement for Wi-Fi, especially in situations where Wi-Fi has shortcomings, and can best be thought of as complementary to Wi-Fi. It is a good choice when Wi-Fi does not provide the connectivity required in certain use cases such as supporting mobile deployments. Wi-Fi can also be susceptible to spectrum noise and interference from steel walls.

It can be cost prohibitive when it’s called on to provide coverage for large geographic areas. That’s because of the large number of Wi-Fi access points needed and the fiber backhaul network that would be required.

Use-case examples

Taking these factors into consideration, organizations can mix and match Wi-Fi and private LTE to offer maximum connectivity for complex use cases.

Implementations for which private LTE is well suited include high-definition video surveillance; remote vehicle, robot and equipment control; mission-critical communications for security teams; mobile connectivity for public safety vehicles; and mobile kiosk connectivity.

Supporting large numbers of distributed or mobile IoT devices with high data-transfer requirements is a sweet spot for private LTE.

Acquiring LTE spectrum



The spectrum needed for private LTE comes in three categories: public licensed, shared spectrum and unlicensed spectrum.