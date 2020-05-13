How to examine processes running on Linux

There are quite a number of ways to look at running processes on Linux systems – to see what’s running, the resources that processes are using, how the system is affected by the load and how memory is being used. Each command gives you a different view, and the range of details is considerable. In this post, we’ll run through a series of commands that can help you view process details in a number of different ways.

ps

While the ps command is the most obvious command for examining processes, the arguments that you use when running ps will make a big difference in how much information will be provided. With no arguments, ps will only show processes associated with your current login session. Add a -u and you'll see extended details.

Here is a comparison:

nemo$ ps PID TTY TIME CMD 45867 pts/1 00:00:00 bash 46140 pts/1 00:00:00 ps nemo$ ps -u USER PID %CPU %MEM VSZ RSS TTY STAT START TIME COMMAND nemo 45867 0.0 0.0 11232 5636 pts/1 Ss 19:04 0:00 -bash nemo 46141 0.0 0.0 11700 3648 pts/1 R+ 19:16 0:00 ps -u

Using ps -ef will display details on all of the processes running on the system but ps -eF will add some additional details.

$ ps -ef | head -2 UID PID PPID C STIME TTY TIME CMD root 1 0 0 May10 ? 00:00:06 /sbin/init splash $ ps -eF | head -2 UID PID PPID C SZ RSS PSR STIME TTY TIME CMD root 1 0 0 42108 12524 0 May10 ? 00:00:06 /sbin/init splash

Both commands show who is running the process, the process and parent process IDs, process start time, accumulated run time and the task being run. The additional fields shown when you use F instead of f include:

SZ: the process size in physical pages for the core image of the process

in physical pages for the core image of the process RSS: the resident set size which shows how much memory is allocated to those parts of the process in RAM. It does not include memory that is swapped out, but does include memory from shared libraries as long as the pages from those libraries are currently in memory. It also includes stack and heap memory.

which shows how much memory is allocated to those parts of the process in RAM. It does not include memory that is swapped out, but does include memory from shared libraries as long as the pages from those libraries are currently in memory. It also includes stack and heap memory. PSR: the processor the process is using

ps -fU

You can list processes for some particular user with a command like "ps -ef | grep USERNAME", but with ps -fU command, you’re going to see considerably more data. This is because details of processes that are being run on the user's behalf are also included. In fact, nearly all these processes shown have been kicked off by system simply to support this user’s online session. Nemo has only just logged in and is not yet running any commands or scripts.

$ ps -fU nemo UID PID PPID C STIME TTY TIME CMD nemo 45726 1 0 19:04 ? 00:00:00 /lib/systemd/systemd --user nemo 45732 45726 0 19:04 ? 00:00:00 (sd-pam) nemo 45738 45726 0 19:04 ? 00:00:00 /usr/bin/pulseaudio --daemon nemo 45740 45726 0 19:04 ? 00:00:00 /usr/libexec/tracker-miner-f nemo 45754 45726 0 19:04 ? 00:00:00 /usr/bin/dbus-daemon --sessi nemo 45829 45726 0 19:04 ? 00:00:00 /usr/libexec/gvfsd nemo 45856 45726 0 19:04 ? 00:00:00 /usr/libexec/gvfsd-fuse /run nemo 45862 45706 0 19:04 ? 00:00:00 sshd: nemo@pts/1 nemo 45864 45726 0 19:04 ? 00:00:00 /usr/libexec/gvfs-udisks2-vo nemo 45867 45862 0 19:04 pts/1 00:00:00 -bash nemo 45878 45726 0 19:04 ? 00:00:00 /usr/libexec/gvfs-afc-volume nemo 45883 45726 0 19:04 ? 00:00:00 /usr/libexec/gvfs-goa-volume nemo 45887 45726 0 19:04 ? 00:00:00 /usr/libexec/goa-daemon nemo 45895 45726 0 19:04 ? 00:00:00 /usr/libexec/gvfs-mtp-volume nemo 45896 45726 0 19:04 ? 00:00:00 /usr/libexec/goa-identity-se nemo 45903 45726 0 19:04 ? 00:00:00 /usr/libexec/gvfs-gphoto2-vo nemo 45946 45726 0 19:04 ? 00:00:00 /usr/libexec/gvfsd-metadata

Note that the only process with an assigned TTY is Nemo's shell and that the parent of all of the other processes is systemd.

You can supply a comma-separated list of usernames instead of a single name. Just be prepared to be looking at quite a bit more data.

top and ntop

The top and ntop commands will help when you want to get an idea which processes are using the most resources and allow you to reorder your view depending on what criteria you want to use to rank the processes (e.g., highest CPU or memory use).

top - 11:51:27 up 1 day, 21:40, 1 user, load average: 0.08, 0.02, 0.01 Tasks: 211 total, 1 running, 210 sleeping, 0 stopped, 0 zombie %Cpu(s): 5.0 us, 0.5 sy, 0.0 ni, 94.3 id, 0.2 wa, 0.0 hi, 0.0 si, 0.0 st MiB Mem : 5944.4 total, 3527.4 free, 565.1 used, 1851.9 buff/cache MiB Swap: 2048.0 total, 2048.0 free, 0.0 used. 5084.3 avail Mem PID USER PR NI VIRT RES SHR S %CPU %MEM TIME+ COMMAND 999 root 20 0 394660 14380 10912 S 8.0 0.2 0:46.54 udisksd 65224 shs 20 0 314268 9824 8084 S 1.7 0.2 0:00.34 gvfs-ud+ 2034 gdm 20 0 314264 9820 7992 S 1.3 0.2 0:06.25 gvfs-ud+ 67909 root 20 0 0 0 0 I 0.3 0.0 0:00.09 kworker+ 1 root 20 0 168432 12532 8564 S 0.0 0.2 0:09.93 systemd 2 root 20 0 0 0 0 S 0.0 0.0 0:00.02 kthreadd

Use shift+m to sort by memory use and shift+p to go back to sorting by CPU usage (the default).

/proc

A tremendous amount of information is available on running processes in the /proc directory. In fact, if you haven't visited /proc quite a few times, you might be astounded by the amount of details available. Just keep in mind that /proc is a very different kind of file system. As an interface to kernel data, it provides a view of process details that are currently being used by the system.

Some of the more useful /proc files for viewing include cmdline, environ, fd, limits and status. The following views provide some samples of what you might see.

The status file shows the process that is running (bash), its status, the user and group ID for the person running bash, a full list of the groups the user is a member of and the process ID and parent process ID.

$ head -11 /proc/65333/status Name: bash Umask: 0002 State: S (sleeping) Tgid: 65333 Ngid: 0 Pid: 65333 PPid: 65320 TracerPid: 0 Uid: 1000 1000 1000 1000 Gid: 1000 1000 1000 1000 FDSize: 256 Groups: 4 11 24 27 30 46 118 128 500 1000 ...

The cmdline file shows the command line used to start the process.

$ cat /proc/65333/cmdline -bash

The environ file shows the environment variables that are in effect.

$ cat environ USER=shsLOGNAME=shsHOME=/home/shsPATH=/usr/local/sbin:/usr/local/bin:/usr/sbin:/usr/bin:/sbin:/bin:/usr/games:/usr/local/gamesSHELL=/bin/bashTERM=xtermXDG_SESSION_ID=626XDG_RUNTIME_DIR=/run/user/1000DBUS_SESSION_BUS_ADDRESS=unix:path=/run/user/1000/busXDG_SESSION_TYPE=ttyXDG_SESSION_CLASS=userMOTD_SHOWN=pamLANG=en_US.UTF-8SSH_CLIENT=192.168.0.19 9385 22SSH_CONNECTION=192.168.0.19 9385 192.168.0.11 22SSH_TTY=/dev/pts/0$

The fd file shows the file descriptors. Note how they reflect the pseudo-tty that is being used (pts/0).

$ ls -l /proc/65333/fd total 0 lrwx------ 1 shs shs 64 May 12 09:45 0 -> /dev/pts/0 lrwx------ 1 shs shs 64 May 12 09:45 1 -> /dev/pts/0 lrwx------ 1 shs shs 64 May 12 09:45 2 -> /dev/pts/0 lrwx------ 1 shs shs 64 May 12 09:56 255 -> /dev/pts/0 $ who shs pts/0 2020-05-12 09:45 (192.168.0.19)

The limits file contains information about the limits imposed on the process.

$ cat limits Limit Soft Limit Hard Limit Units Max cpu time unlimited unlimited seconds Max file size unlimited unlimited bytes Max data size unlimited unlimited bytes Max stack size 8388608 unlimited bytes Max core file size 0 unlimited bytes Max resident set unlimited unlimited bytes Max processes 23554 23554 processes Max open files 1024 1048576 files Max locked memory 67108864 67108864 bytes Max address space unlimited unlimited bytes Max file locks unlimited unlimited locks Max pending signals 23554 23554 signals Max msgqueue size 819200 819200 bytes Max nice priority 0 0 Max realtime priority 0 0 Max realtime timeout unlimited unlimited us

pmap

The pmap command takes you in an entirely different direction when it comes to memory use. It provides a detailed map of a process’s memory usage. To make sense of this, you need to keep in mind that processes do not run entirely on their own. Instead, they make use of a wide range of system resources. The truncated pmap output below shows a portion of the memory map for a single user’s bash login along with some memory usage totals at the bottom.

$ pmap -x 43120 43120: -bash Address Kbytes RSS Dirty Mode Mapping 000055887655b000 180 180 0 r---- bash 0000558876588000 708 708 0 r-x-- bash 0000558876639000 220 148 0 r---- bash 0000558876670000 16 16 16 r---- bash 0000558876674000 36 36 36 rw--- bash 000055887667d000 40 28 28 rw--- [ anon ] 0000558876b96000 1328 1312 1312 rw--- [ anon ] 00007f0bd9a7e000 28 28 0 r---- libpthread-2.31.so 00007f0bd9a85000 68 68 0 r-x-- libpthread-2.31.so 00007f0bd9a96000 20 0 0 r---- libpthread-2.31.so 00007f0bd9a9b000 4 4 4 r---- libpthread-2.31.so 00007f0bd9a9c000 4 4 4 rw--- libpthread-2.31.so 00007f0bd9a9d000 16 4 4 rw--- [ anon ] 00007f0bd9aa1000 20 20 0 r---- libnss_systemd.so.2 00007f0bd9aa6000 148 148 0 r-x-- libnss_systemd.so.2 ... ffffffffff600000 4 0 0 --x-- [ anon ] ---------------- ------- ------- ------- total kB 11368 5664 1656

Kbytes: size of map in kilobytes RSS: resident set size in kilobytes Dirty: dirty pages (both shared and private) in kilobytes







