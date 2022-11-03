The New Gold Standard: How AIOps Is Transforming Network Capability

You know it better than anyone: the network has become essential infrastructure for any successful enterprise. COVID-19, migration to multicloud, and new application requirements have only amplified pressure on enterprise IT to deliver high-availability, secure network services anywhere, anytime, and on any device.

This isn’t a passing fad. Several key trends will drive network growth and complexity for years to come, including:

The growing popularity of hybrid and fully remote work models

Resource gaps exasperated by the great resignation

Dramatic growth in video and cloud meetings

An increase in data security regulations

To address these challenges and best position themselves for the future, enterprises must implement more intelligence in the network. Modern AIOps uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to assist IT in managing, troubleshooting, and fixing network problems. As a result, AIOps is becoming a key success factor in managing modern enterprise networks.

Juniper Mist AI is a cloud-managed AIOps solution for WiFi, wired LAN solutions, and AI driven SD-WAN that provides significant OpEx savings. In fact, ACG Research’s business case modeling has shown that the Juniper wired, wireless, and SD-WAN driven by WAN Assurance and Mist AI reduces OpEx by 85% and decreases TCO by 28%, allowing enterprise IT to do more with less.

Learn more about the financial benefits of the Juniper Networks AIOps solution.