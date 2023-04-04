Oracle plans second cloud region in Singapore to meet growing demand

Oracle on Tuesday said it is planning to add a second cloud region in Singapore to meet the growing demand for cloud services across Southeast Asia.

“Our upcoming second cloud region in Singapore will help meet the tremendous upsurge in demand for cloud services in South East Asia,” Garrett Ilg, president, Japan & Asia Pacific at Oracle, said in a statement.

Public cloud services market across Asia Pacific, excluding Japan, is expected to reach $153.6 billion in 2026 from $53.4 billion in 2021, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 23.5%, according to a report from IDC.

The new region in Singapore, according to the company, will also aid enterprises in meeting data residency regulations along with offering other benefits such as business continuity and disaster protection.

“Each Oracle Cloud Region contains at least three fault domains, which are groupings of hardware that form logical data centers for high availability and resilience to hardware and network failures,” the company said.

Oracle will offer over 100 Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services and applications, including Oracle Autonomous Database, MySQL HeatWave Database Service, Oracle Container Engine for Kubernetes, and Oracle Cloud VMware Solution via the upcoming region.

Other Oracle public cloud regions in Asia Pacific include Sydney, Melbourne, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Tokyo, Osaka, Seoul, Chuncheon, and the first region in Singapore.

The first Singapore region, according to Oracle, already supports over 1,000 customers.

Rival cloud service providers, including AWS, Microsoft, and Google, each operate their own public cloud region in Singapore.

Oracle continues to invest in cloud regions

The second region in Singapore, which is one of 10 planned public cloud regions by the company, will add to the 41 public cloud regions that Oracle operates currently.

Oracle plans to invest about $2.4 billion every quarter for the next few quarters, CEO Safra Catz said during an earnings call for the quarter that ended in November.

In December last year, the company launched a public cloud region in Chicago, its fourth in the US after Virginia, California, and Arizona, as part of its ongoing strategy to catch up with larger cloud services providers such as AWS, Microsoft, and Google.