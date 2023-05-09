AIOps for NaaS efficiency and how Aruba Global Services uses it

By: Trent Fierro, Content and Operations at HPE Aruba Networking.

At the start of a new year, it’s often time for life-changing decisions. Some that are fun, like vowing to take more time off from work, and some that can make the fun decision come true. Like, looking for ways to better manage your wired, wireless, or SD-WAN deployments via Network as a Service (NaaS) or AI for IT Operations (AIOps) options.

To help, we’ve put together a short eBook that walks you through how a large retailer is using the Aruba Global Services team and Aruba Central with built-in AIOps features keep their many remote sites running at their best. In this scenario, the customer chose a NaaS partner that takes advantage of AIOps tools to deliver the insights and efficiency that allows their IT team to focus on more pressing tasks.

There is where AI-powered Aruba ESP, Central and our unified infrastructure play a role. Because AIOps is built into Aruba Central and is used for always-on problem solving and network optimization use cases, the Aruba Global Services team is getting the visibility that the customer wasn’t. Here are a few things that this customer was originally dealing with:

Static thresholds and alerts that were missing issues which led to the degradation of uptime and the performance of a network.

Help desk calls that led to trying to resolve issues that were not easily reproducible as it was hard to pinpoint if they were related to infrastructure or user devices.

Intermittent issues in remote locations that were the cause of hours and hours of wasted time and unhappy customers.

The key takeaway was that Aruba Central with AI gave the Aruba Global Services team the ability to baseline the customers network, which included the performance and reliability of their APs to see where changes in behavior were being seen. Because of this, they were able to see that APs were intermittently rebooting across sites, which provided Insights that pointed to primarily bad cables, but in some instances, it was the APs or switches.

Ongoing, the Aruba Global Services also can show the customer where and when problems occurred so that those sites can be monitored. Unless you work in retail, it’s hard to imagine employees piling things up on top of switches and leaking roofs causing the number of network outages that often happen.

Whether managing your own network or looking for a little help, it pays to ask if AI-powered troubleshooting and optimization guidance is built into the solution you’re buying or your NaaS provider has access to.

Some additional resources that you may find useful: