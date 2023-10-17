Unified SASE is the ultimate solution for secure and seamless connectivity

By: Patrick GilbreathWW VP & GM SASE Sales, HPE Aruba Networking

Even as the economy shows signs of slowing in the second half of 2023, Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) adoption among organizations continues to rise. The worldwide SASE market topped $6 billion in 2022, representing robust 34 percent total revenue growth year-over-year, according to figures from Dell’Oro Group. The firm reported that it marked the third year in a row when year-over-year growth in SASE revenue surpassed 30 percent.

SASE has continued its surge amid the critical need for many businesses to address the demand for improved application performance and increased network security as remote users grow and enterprises migrate applications to the cloud. SASE can replace VPNs with remote access systems based on zero trust principles, which are more challenging for attackers to exploit. Furthermore, single-vendor SASE solutions are growing faster due to greater enterprise preference for one-stop-shop versus multi-vendor best-of-breed solutions.

This is where HPE Aruba Networking unified SASE comes in, combining industry-leading SD-WAN and award-winning SSE into a single-vendor solution that your customers can start implementing quickly and easily. HPE Aruba Networking unified SASE lets organizations set the pace and add extra options as their business needs change.

The Benefits of a Single-Source SASE Solution

With networking and security overlapping more, a unified SASE solution from a single vendor offers organizations the many benefits of SASE while making adoption and deployment simpler and more cost-effective. It does this by:

Unifying the security posture : Reduce the attack surface and improve threat detection and response times by applying universal security policies and centralized access controls across all traffic and locations.

: Reduce the attack surface and improve threat detection and response times by applying universal security policies and centralized access controls across all traffic and locations. Reducing complexity: Having a single-vendor SASE not only brings consolidation but also unifies networking and security functions by providing a centralized management system for visibility, configuration, monitoring, and troubleshooting.

Having a single-vendor SASE not only brings consolidation but also unifies networking and security functions by providing a centralized management system for visibility, configuration, monitoring, and troubleshooting. Optimizing User and Admin Experience: Guarantee secure, high-performance, low-latency connectivity for users to apps by auto-routing traffic via the fastest access paths and avoiding backhauling traffic to the data center.

Guarantee secure, high-performance, low-latency connectivity for users to apps by auto-routing traffic via the fastest access paths and avoiding backhauling traffic to the data center. Increasing scalability: Organizations can quickly adapt to changing business needs and support digital transformation initiatives such as hybrid work, cloud migration, IoT, and OT initiatives.

HPE Aruba Networking includes flexible licensing to suit your customers' budgets and needs, with the freedom to adapt over time. This makes unified SASE available at a significantly lower entry point. Partners can generate additional revenue through cross-sell and upsell opportunities over time and become trusted business advisors by helping customers address risk while enabling digital acceleration.

As businesses continue to adapt to the evolving landscape of remote work and cloud technologies, unified SASE remains at the forefront, offering a secure, scalable, and future-proof platform. Discover how HPE Aruba Networking can help you and your customers on their unified SASE journey.

