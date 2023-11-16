Cisco: Generative AI expectations outstrip enterprise readiness

While 95% of businesses are aware that AI will increase infrastructure workloads, only 17% have networks that are flexible enough to handle the complex requirements of AI. Given that disconnect, it's too early to see widespread deployment of AI at scale, despite the hype.

That’s one of the key takeaways from Cisco's inaugural AI Readiness Index, a survey of 8,000 global companies aimed at measuring corporate interest in and ability to utilize AI technologies.

"Just like cloud kind of changed every industry that it touched, I think that AI is going to change every industry that it touches," said Jonathan Davidson, executive vice president and general manager of Cisco's networking business.

Interest in AI over the past 12 months has increased with the availability of large language models from OpenAI and others; LLMs have grown from millions of data points to billions, and lots more can be done with that data than ever before as models continue to grow, Davidson said.

Industry watchers see huge potential for AI technologies - IDC, for example, says enterprise spending on generative AI services, software and infrastructure will skyrocket over the next four years, jumping from $16 billion this year to $143 billion in 2027. However, the vast majority of companies aren't ready for it. Just 14% of organizations surveyed in Cisco's readiness index said they are fully prepared to deploy and leverage AI-powered technologies.

Network readiness for AI

On the networking front, Cisco found that most current enterprise networks are not equipped to meet AI workloads. Businesses understand that AI will increase infrastructure workloads, but only 17% have networks that are fully flexible to handle the complexity.