Nvidia struggles with fab capacity and China sales despite a blowout quarter

Nvidia on Tuesday reported record revenue of $18.12 billion for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, marking a 206% increase year-over-year and a 34% rise from the previous quarter, driven by a significant shift towards generative AI.

There's seemingly no end to demand from AI-related applications, which Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) excel at computing.

However, there's a growing concern from analysts about how much souring Sino-US relations - with China being a large market for chips - will dampen demand for chips, and just how much fab capacity is available to supply chip-hungry companies.

Nvidia faces uncertainty and anticipates a negative long-term impact on its China business due to export controls, with an unclear magnitude of the effect.

"The export controls will have a negative effect on our China business. And we do not have good visibility into the magnitude of that impact even over the long-term," Colette Kress, Nvidia's CFO shared on the earnings call.

Kress pegs China's share of data center revenue at 20-25% and expects Nvidia's guidance for that to decrease substantially as we move into Q4.