Nvidia struggles with fab capacity and China sales despite a blowout quarter

Nvidia on Tuesday reported record revenue of $18.12 billion for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, marking a 206% increase year-over-year and a 34% rise from the previous quarter, driven by a significant shift towards generative AI.\n\nThere\u2019s seemingly no end to demand from AI-related applications, which Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) excel at computing.\n\nHowever, there\u2019s a growing concern from analysts about how much souring Sino-US relations \u2013 with China being a large market for chips \u2013 will dampen demand for chips, and just how much fab capacity is available to supply chip-hungry companies.\n\nNvidia faces uncertainty and anticipates a negative long-term impact on its China business due to export controls, with an unclear magnitude of the effect.\n\n\u201cThe export controls will have a negative effect on our China business. And we do not have good visibility into the magnitude of that impact even over the long-term,\u201d Colette Kress, Nvidia\u2019s CFO shared on the earnings call.\n\nKress pegs China\u2019s share of data center revenue at 20-25% and expects Nvidia\u2019s guidance for that to decrease substantially as we move into Q4.\n\n\u201cI think that China will impact future earnings; anyone would be foolish to ignore the impact,\u201d said Anshel Sag, Principal Analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy. \n\nSag did note that the world is still experiencing a GPU shortage, and \u201cthe gap between China\u2019s demand and pent-up demand within the rest of the world will more than be made up for.\u201d\n\nNvidia maintains lion\u2019s share in AI chips\n\nNvidia is projected to have about 85% of the generative AI chip market next year between its H100 and H200 chips, according to a note published by Raymond James analyst Srini Pajjuri.\n\nBut these chips largely require export licenses.\n\nIn October, the US Department of Commerce introduced new rules to tighten export controls on advanced computing and semiconductor manufacturing, targeting China's military-civil fusion and AI development strategies.\n\nNvidia is working with some customers in China and the Middle East to pursue licenses from the US government, Kress said, adding that Nvidia is also working to expand its data center portfolio to offer compliant chips.\n\nFab capacity is still a concern\n\nTech companies continue to wrestle with maintaining a supply of access to fabs, where the chips are made, and this has become increasingly difficult.\n\nDuring the call, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang re-assured investors that the company is \u201cexpanding our supply quite significantly\u201d and that Nvidia has the \u201clargest and most capable supply chain in the world,\u201d but, in his own words, supply chains are \u201ccomplicated,\u201d especially for next-generation AI chips.\n\n\u201cFab capacity is yet another bottleneck that Nvidia has to overcome,\u201d Moor Insights & Strategy\u2019s Sag said. \u201cNvidia will likely improve the supply situation with increased capacity next year, but I\u2019m not sure it will fully resolve capacity issues next year.\u201d\n\nSag suggests that Nvidia\u2019s use of monolithic dies \u2014 as opposed to AMD\u2019s chiplet architecture \u2014 presents a challenge in managing production capacity efficiently, impacting both the yield and cost per chip. \n\nMonolithic dies are single, large pieces of silicon containing an entire chip's circuitry, while chiplets are smaller, modular pieces of silicon combined to form a complete chip, offering greater flexibility and potentially lower costs.\n\n\u201cAMD is capitalizing on Nvidia\u2019s limited capacity,\u201d Sag said.\n\nReliance on manufacturing partners\n\nLike many companies that design chips and do not manufacture them, Nvidia relies on Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC) as a production partner, specifically for its latest 3nm process node.\n\nTSMC is currently racing to build out increased capacity for this process node with additional factories planned for Japan. \n\nAt the recent APEC summit in San Fransisco, Morris Chang, TSMC\u2019s founder, met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to discuss enhancing their semiconductor partnership.\n\nLocal media in Taiwan report that TSMC already has a high demand for availability on its 3nm process node, driven by high demand from major tech companies for advanced AI chips and new iPhones.\n\nFinancial analysts say that the relatively high cost of using the node is expected to boost TSMC\u2019s revenue growth significantly. \n\nGPUs and AI everywhere\n\nThe AI revolution is generally putting intense pressure on chip designers as well as chip makers to pump out more processors to meet demand, but it is also having downstream effects.\n\nNvidia recently announced that its new AI-ready ethernet protocol, Spectrum-X, is available from major server manufacturers.\n\nSpectrum-X is essential for \u201csuccessfully deploying Generative AI workloads is the infrastructure and networking capabilities needed to support them,\u201d according to Deepika Giri, one of IDC\u2019s lead analysts in Asia.\n\nThere\u2019s also a geopolitical element. Countries are building up sovereign AI infrastructure \u201cto support economic growth and industrial innovation,\u201d as Kress said in the earnings call, not wanting to cede this ability to foreign governments, which in turn boosts demand for GPUs. \u201cMarket dynamics are expected to become more interesting next year, with constraints still present; however, both Nvidia and AMD should perform well despite China\u2019s restrictions, as other countries outside the US also invest in AI and require GPUs,\u201d Sag said.