Nvidia launches Spectrum-X Ethernet stack for AI workloads

Nvidia on Tuesday launched Spectrum-X, its latest generation of Ethernet networking technology, designed for data centers with heavy AI workloads.

Spectrum-X, which integrates into Nvidia's Spectrum Ethernet stack, is a combination of hardware and software, melding the Spectrum-4 Ethernet switch (which boasts up to 51 terabits per second) and BlueField-3 DPU together, which are designed to work in tandem to reduce traffic congestion and potentially eliminate packet loss.

This new stack, according to Nvidia, offers a 1.6x improvement over traditional Ethernet for AI applications, a necessity as AI workloads generate significantly more data and can quickly congest data centers.

Nvidia calls its AI-enabled network interfaces a SuperNIC, a specialized network accelerator designed for AI cloud computing, providing high-speed Ethernet connectivity and efficiency enhancements for hyperscale AI workloads.

The new technology will be available in servers from Dell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), and Lenovo. The new servers also include Nvidia's latest H100 Tensor Core GPUs and its AI Enterprise, as well as AI Workbench software.

"Through our collaboration, Dell Technologies and Nvidia are providing customers with the infrastructure and software needed to quickly and securely extract intelligence from their data," Dell Chairman and CEO Michael Dell said in a release.