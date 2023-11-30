Mainframe modernization gets a boost from Kyndryl, AWS collaboration

Amazon Web Services and Kyndryl have collaborated on new services aimed at helping enterprises integrate with or move mainframe applications and data to the AWS cloud.\u00a0\n\nUnder their expanded partnership, Kyndryl will now integrate its products with the AWS Mainframe Modernization service, which offers tools, infrastructure, and software to manage migration of mainframe applications to the cloud.\u00a0The AWS service includes a managed runtime environment to provide compute, memory, and storage to run refactored and\/or replatformed mainframe applications and helps automate the details of capacity provisioning, security, load balancing, scaling, and application-health monitoring.\n\nFor its part, Kyndryl will offer its own services on top of the AWS platform. Kyndryl's new Cloud Native Services (KCNS) package for mainframe modernization, for example, lets customers streamline lifecycle management across their platforms and ensure consistent provisioning, backup, compliance, and monitoring for mainframe applications and infrastructure components. In addition, Kyndryl will help automate operations, track AWS runtime performance, and ensure system health, the company stated.\n\nBoth companies will offer tools to help customers integrate and manage app development, security, and operations (Dev\/Sec\/Ops) to help automate and streamline the mainframe modernization process, Kyndryl stated.\n\nIn addition, the partnership will enable near real-time data replication between the mainframe and AWS using Kyndryl Consult to tune and manage third-party products; this will help customers gain analytical insights from integrated data sources that customers use to address business challenges, Kyndryl stated.\n\nThe migration service will also utilize Kyndryl\u2019s Bridge integration platform, which brings together a variety\u00a0of management tools and applications that help control and manage enterprise infrastructure. Bridge also uses AI and ML to analyze the aggregated data in real time to provide IT operations teams with the intelligence and real-time visibility into operations they need to keep systems \u2013 in this case the mainframe applications \u2013 running at peak performance, Kyndryl said.\n\nDemand for mainframe migration on the rise\n\nMigrating mainframe applications is no easy task, experts say, but the market for such services is growing.\n\nAccording to a recent survey from Credence Research, the market for mainframe modernization services is expected to grow to about $1 billion by 2030 and includes other players such as IBM, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Accenture, Tata, Wipro and others.\n\n\u201cThe mainframe modernization services market is driven by the need for businesses to adapt to evolving technology landscapes, lower operational costs, and embrace digital transformation,\u201d Credence stated. \u201cAs more companies shift towards cloud-based solutions, microservices architecture, and agile development methodologies, the demand for mainframe modernization services continues to grow.\u201d\n\nA recent Gartner report found that mainframes continue to be prominent in\u00a0many\u00a0enterprise environments \u2014 they run critical workloads and enable business strategies. But many infrastructure\/operations leaders focused\u00a0on\u00a0modernization\u00a0struggle to identify the role of the\u00a0mainframe in a hybrid environment. \u201cGetting this wrong could result in problems ranging from underutilization of existing resources to cost inefficiencies, operational failures or compliance violations caused by improper placement of critical workloads,\u201d\u00a0Gartner stated. \u201cThere is a negative bias to deploying new and\/or leaving existing workloads on the mainframe when in fact that may be the optimal place to put some of your critical workloads.\u201d\n\nIn addition to the mainframe modernization service, the vendors also teamed up to further generative AI efforts by setting up the Kyndryl and AWS Innovation Factory, a co-development environment that will utilize data and both companies\u2019 expertise to build ML and AI applications for customers.\u00a0The idea is to speed modernization of ERP systems and other applications on AWS through a shared development plan designed to reduce costs, complexities and time, Kyndryl stated.\u00a0\n\nA part of the agreement between the companies is to \u201cdeepen the expertise among Kyndryl\u2019s technical specialists to rapidly expand the number of AWS-based certifications and specialist certifications on the 10,000+ AWS certifications already obtained to add thousands more certifications,\u201d Kyndryl stated.