Starkey swaps out MPLS for managed SD-WAN

Starkey, a global leader in hearing aid technology, is in the midst of implementing a cloud-first strategy aimed at improving customer interactions, boosting application performance, simplifying business processes and cutting costs. But there was one thing holding that effort back: the company's rigid, expensive, legacy MPLS network.

Eric Hanson, CIO of the privately held company of more than 5,000 employees, explains that there were a number of factors driving Starkey to unplug its MPLS circuits that connected 29 global sites to corporate headquarters in Eden Prairie, Minn.

First, money was a driver. "The cost to value ratio was no longer valid," said Hanson. "To get the bandwidth and response time we need for applications, MPLS would cost an inordinate amount of money."

Second, Hanson wanted to lift the burden of having to manage telco relationships off his plate. "As long as I keep MPLS, I have to have my internal team manage it. I don't want to focus on that, I want to focus on other activities that add value, that are more strategically aligned."

Finally, a shift from MPLS to managed SD-WAN advances the company's cloud-first strategy. It enables Hanson to stop backhauling application traffic to his core data center and to "leverage managed internet pipes to access cloud applications more effectively."

He adds that the company is aggressively moving existing applications to the cloud and taking a cloud-first approach to new apps, with an ambitious goal of getting all applications out of the data center by 2026.