Cisco 2024: AI adoption will drive network modernization, data-center evolution

AI-related technology will drive many of the trends Cisco executives expect to impact the enterprise in 2024, while key networking and data-center developments will change the future of infrastructure.

On the AI side, there are developments coming that Liz Centoni, Cisco executive vice president, chief strategy officer and general manager, applications, says will lead to "a once-in-a-generation shift...opening vast new opportunities and transforming industries, modes of operation, and career paths."

"GenAI will fast expand into the business world with GenAI-powered [natural language interfaces], customized LLMs, tailored B2B applications and business context," Centoni wrote in a blog outlining her predictions. Natural language interfaces (NLI) powered by GenAI are expected for new products, and more than half will have this by default by the end of 2024, Centoni stated.

"GenAI will also be leveraged in B2B interactions with users demanding more contextualized, personalized, and integrated solutions," Centoni stated. "GenAI will offer APIs, interfaces, and services to access, analyze, and visualize data and insights, becoming pervasive across areas such as project management, software quality and testing, compliance assessments, and recruitment efforts. As a result, observability for AI will grow."

In 2024, businesses will look for innovative ways to use AI without the complexity and cost of building their own platforms, and APIs will play a pivotal role, Centoni predicted. “APIs will increasingly act as an 'abstraction layer' - seamless bridges that integrate a multitude of pre-built AI tools, services, and systems with little development or infrastructure setup. With access to a vast array of AI capabilities through APIs, teams will automate repetitive tasks, gain deeper insights from data, and enhance decision making," Centoni stated.

Along with the potential benefits AI may provide, security will remain a key concern, and fending off threats will be an important part of AI’s development. "In 2024, AI-enabled disinformation, scams, and fraud will continue to grow as a threat to businesses, people, and even candidates and elections. In response, we'll see more investments in detection and risk mitigation," Centoni wrote. "Inclusive new AI solutions will guard against cloned voices, deepfakes, social media bots, and influence campaigns. AI models will be trained on large datasets for better accuracy and effectiveness. New mechanisms for authentication and provenance will promote transparency and accountability."