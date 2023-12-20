Cisco 2024: AI adoption will drive network modernization, data-center evolution

AI-related technology will drive many of the trends Cisco executives expect to impact the enterprise in 2024, while key networking and data-center developments will change the future of infrastructure.\n\nOn the AI side, there are developments coming that Liz Centoni, Cisco executive vice president, chief strategy officer and general manager, applications, says will lead to \u201ca once-in-a-generation shift\u2026opening vast new opportunities and transforming industries, modes of operation, and career paths.\u201d\n\n\u201cGenAI will fast expand into the business world with GenAI-powered [natural language interfaces], customized LLMs, tailored B2B applications and business context,\u201d Centoni wrote in a blog outlining her predictions. Natural language interfaces (NLI) powered by GenAI are expected for new products, and more than half will have this by default by the end of 2024, Centoni stated.\n\n\u201cGenAI will also be leveraged in B2B interactions with users demanding more contextualized, personalized, and integrated solutions,\u201d Centoni stated. \u201cGenAI will offer APIs, interfaces, and services to access, analyze, and visualize data and insights, becoming pervasive across areas such as project management, software quality and testing, compliance assessments, and recruitment efforts. As a result, observability for AI will grow.\u201d\n\nIn 2024, businesses will look for innovative ways to use AI without the complexity and cost of building their own platforms, and APIs will play a pivotal role, Centoni predicted. "APIs will increasingly act as an \u2018abstraction layer\u2019 \u2013 seamless bridges that integrate a multitude of pre-built AI tools, services, and systems with little development or infrastructure setup. With access to a vast array of AI capabilities through APIs, teams will automate repetitive tasks, gain deeper insights from data, and enhance decision making,\u201d Centoni stated.\n\nAlong with the potential benefits AI may provide, security will remain a key concern, and fending off threats will be an important part of AI's development.\u00a0\u201cIn 2024, AI-enabled disinformation, scams, and fraud will continue to grow as a threat to businesses, people, and even candidates and elections. In response, we\u2019ll see more investments in detection and risk mitigation,\u201d Centoni wrote.\u00a0\u201cInclusive new AI solutions will guard against cloned voices, deepfakes, social media bots, and influence campaigns. AI models will be trained on large datasets for better accuracy and effectiveness. New mechanisms for authentication and provenance will promote transparency and accountability.\u201d\n\nAI impact in networking\n\nSpecific to networking, AI will reinforce the need for more versatile switching infrastructure, according to Jonathan Davidson, executive vice president and general manger of Cisco Networking.\n\n\u201cEnterprise Al network fabrics will continue to evolve to accommodate both traditional and Al\/ML workloads, highlighting the importance of versatile switching fabrics. New approaches to solving the I\/O challenges will take the industry through cycles of proprietary innovation and standards development, resulting in a transformed landscape of fabrics inside and between servers,\u201d Davidson said.\n\n\u201cFor instance, moving data faster and more efficiently between models and data stores will bring GPUs closer to primary storage and blur the lines between internal and external fabrics in server design. Ultimately, Cisco believes there will be a wide range of use cases and customer needs when it comes to AI networking,\u201d Davidson said.\n\n\u201cThe industry needs to find solutions to power Al networks and configure them using multiple architectures, including telemetry-based, fully scheduled fabrics, and Ethernet\/non-oversubscribed choices, if we are to unlock the promise of AI,\u201d Davidson said.\n\nEthernet in AI networking\n\nEthernet, in particular, will undergo significant evolution in the coming year.\n\nIn a move that demonstrates the potential role of Ethernet in AI networking, 27 new members in November joined the Ultra Ethernet Consortium.\n\nAMD, Arista, Broadcom, Cisco, Eviden, HPE, Intel, Meta and Microsoft established the UEC, which is hosted by the Linux Foundation, in July to develop physical, link, transport and software layer Ethernet advances in particular to handle the performance, scale and bandwidth to keep up with AI demands. The 27 new members include Alibaba Cloud, Dell, DriveNets, Fujitsu Limited, Huawei, Juniper Networks, Nokia and others.\n\n\u201cThe formation of the UEC and the rapid membership growth is a testament to the strong interest in using Ethernet as the basis for networking solutions targeting AI\/ML workloads. It\u2019s also a recognition that broad industry standardization and cooperation is necessary to solve large, industry-wide challenges,\u201d Davidson said. \u201cIn 2024, we anticipate the UEC will generate and publish initial specifications. We believe this will only be the start of the UEC's impact and influence on the networking industry's adoption of Ethernet-based solutions for the AI\/ML space. With its broad industry scale and customers\u2019 existing investment in the technology, Ethernet provides a wealth of flexible solution options.\u201d\n\nThere will be continued efforts to reinvent Ethernet technology to deliver better performance and resiliency as it becomes the de facto networking fabric for Al networking, Davidson said.\u00a0\n\n\u201cAs most customers look to build out their networks to handle new types and greater volumes of workloads, most want a single architecture to reduce operational complexity and costs \u2013 one network fabric to run them all,\u201d Davidson said.\u00a0\u201cEthernet has emerged as that preferred technology for Al training and inference, offering a standardized, flexible, and cost-effective alternative to proprietary technologies like InfiniBand.\u201d\n\nTo understand why, it's important to acknowledge Ethernet\u2019s evolution and role in enabling other major technology shifts, Davidson said. \u201cTraditional workloads such as voice, video, storage, high-performance computing (HPC), and high-performance databases have created requirements toward making Ethernet 'lossless' that significantly improves reliability, lowers latency, and increases performance.\u00a0Ethernet also provides economical scaling to large core clusters and smaller edge clusters,\u201d Davidson said.\n\nNetwork modernizations on tap\n\nModernizing network and data center infrastructure will continue to be an enterprise investment priority to keep pace with the explosion of workloads, create performance capacity and drive operational efficiency, Davidson said. \n\n\u201cToday 100G network fabric technology is common, yet it\u2019s not a stretch to think the industry will soon reach a tipping point where network architectures require higher performance capacities to support new applications, data, and workflows including AI\/ML,\u201d Davidson said.\u00a0\u201cThere is an increasing demand for higher network speed and bandwidth advancements that accompany innovations in GPUs and NICs, reaching up to 400G and 800G speeds.\u201d\n\nSuch demands mean fundamental changes to how data centers are built and operated, Davidson said. \u201cThe development of 400G\/800G leaf-spine architectures, with 100G SerDes, addresses the growing demand for higher bandwidth on server and client sides. We will also see a growing emphasis on security and multi-tenancy to segregate data for Al workloads. And we will begin to see customers incorporate liquid cooling where applicable for optimal Al infrastructure energy consumption,\u201d Davidson said.\n\nEnvironmental, social, and governance initiatives are top priorities for companies today, and this has put added pressure on IT organizations, including network operations teams, to support sustainable IT and data center initiatives, Davidson said. \u201cModernizing network and data center infrastructure can be a key step, as many of the newest products were designed at the architecture level to operate more efficiently,\u201d Davidson said.\n\nIn addition to the networking changes, 2024 will shine a spotlight on the importance of network visibility and assurance, Davidson added.\n\n\u201cWe believe the dynamic nature of changing Internet performance will require always-on end-to-end assurance to plan and mitigate inevitable disruptions,\u201d Davidson said.\u00a0\u201cIn today\u2019s digital economy, the connective tissue between customers, applications, and brands is the public Internet. As organizations continue to embrace cloud, SaaS, and SD-WAN, we know that they are grappling with the complexity of now being dependent on external networks that sit outside of their control. Outages and other disruptions are a matter of when, not if,\u201d Davidson said.\n\nThe ability to connect, secure, and assure the delivery of digital experiences, no matter the underlying infrastructure, is critically important to mitigate any disruption to business operations, Davidson said.