Broadcom’s VMware alterations include layoffs, changes to partner programs

Broadcom finally closed its acquisition of VMware in November after 18 months of various governments slow-walking the approval process. Now it's making a series of changes, including layoffs, that may prove painful.

Layoffs aren't a surprise, as Broadcom wasn't quiet about plans to cut headcount. Broadcom management said in a mid-2022 town hall meeting that they wanted VMware to become "lean and flat." Broadcom hasn't said how many people will be affected, but so far, the cuts include 1,267 VMware employees referenced in a December filing with the California Employment Development Department.

A former VMware employee who is among those let go spoke to me on the condition of anonymity and said it is mostly senior salespeople who have left or are leaving. The former staffer also expects that the corporate cultures of the two firms will clash.

One potential issue is Broadcom's stance on remote work: VMware allowed employees to work from home, but Broadcom is all about getting employees back to the office. Broadcom CEO Hock Tan reportedly said to VMware employees that only salespeople and employees who live more than 60 miles from a VMware office could work remotely. “Any other exception, you better learn how to walk on water, I’m serious,” Tan said, according to an article in SFGATE.com that cites the Silicon Valley Business Journal.

Steve Tuck, CEO of cloud systems vendor Oxide Computing, didn't believe the quote at first. "That’s not something you would say if your objective is to kind of quell fears," Tuck said. "But that is what he said, and [it's] really pretty surprising."

Expect VMware layoffs, product cuts

Steven Elliot, group vice president of infrastructure software at IDC, says the layoffs and consolidation are a good and necessary thing. He notes that Broadcom is not only cutting staff but also cutting products to focus on core competency.