Marrying network, security operations saves money, bolsters enterprise defenses

Digital business in 2024 demands technology teams collaborate more to provide access to resources and applications while at the same time protecting assets and data from vulnerabilities and malicious attacks. The convergence of network and security teams marks an emerging best practice among businesses that recognize the benefits of increased collaboration, according to new research from Enterprise Management Associates (EMA).

“We saw in the research that successful partnerships reduce security risk, drive operational efficiencies, and lead to fast resolution of problems on both the networking side and the security side,” said Shamus McGillicuddy, vice president of research at EMA. The research firm calls this collaboration between network operations and security operations as NetSecOps.

Specifically, 43% of those polled pointed to reduced security risk as a benefit, and 40% said operational efficiency is a positive result of the increased collaboration. Some 40% reported the benefit of accelerated mean time to repair (MTTR) of network trouble, and 39% said faster detection/resolution of security issues is a sign of network and security collaboration success.

McGillicuddy leads the network management practice at EMA and hosted a webinar sharing the results of research sponsored by BlueCat Networks, Broadcom, and Endace. EMA surveyed 304 IT professionals in October 2023, and detailed the results in a new research report, “NetSecOps: Examining How Network and Security Teams Collaborate for a Better Digital Future.”

EMA found that 86% of enterprises are seeing increased collaboration between their network and security teams, while 49% of those surveyed have either fully or partially converged their networking and security groups into one group. The trend is clear that the two teams are coming together more often, and EMA found some of the drivers behind the convergence strategy.

The collaboration is driven by specific IT initiatives and technologies, according to EMA. For instance, 40% of respondents pointed to their IT/network automation strategy as a key driver of the convergence. The survey found that 91% of those polled believe that network automation tools are valuable collaboration facilitators. And 94% said they wanted to enable self-service orchestration of networking and security resources by DevOps and applications teams, the EMA survey found. Among the key network and security collaborative automation use cases are: