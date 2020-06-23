The 10 fastest supercomputers are led by one 2.8x faster than the rest

The newly crowned fastest supercomputer in the world according to the current TOP500 list of the world’s fastest buried the reigning champion by turning in speeds that were 2.8 times faster.

The ARM-powered Supercomputer Fugaku in Japan scoring a speed of 415.5PFLOP/sec as measured when solving a dense system of linear equations, which is known as the High Performance Linpack (HPL).

Summit, the former number 1, turned in an HPL performance of 148.6PFLOP, which is the same speed it reached last fall when it was ranked first in the semi-annual TOP500 scoring.

When turned against a task of single or further reduced precision testing – a workload used in a artificial intelligence applications – Fugaku’s peak performance reached 1 exaFLOP per second, or 1,000 petaflops.

Summit had been ranked number one on the past three TOP500 lists, and Fugaku was only fully assembled May 22, so had never been in the running before. It is a Fujitsu system with 7,299,072 cores and resides a the RIKEN Center for Computational Science in Kobe, Japan, a research institute with 3,000 scientists spread over seven campuses.