Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.5 gains security, networking upgrades

Red Hat is out this week with the latest milestone update of its flagship Linux platform.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.5 (RHEL) became generally available on Nov. 14, providing users of the platform with a long list of updates and improvements that impact nearly every aspect of IT and system operations. Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.x first debuted back in 2022, with the company providing incremental updates every six months with additional features.

The latest version of the world’s leading enterprise Linux platform introduces more than 70 enhancements, ranging from advanced networking capabilities to improved container management tools. These updates aim to address key challenges faced by enterprise IT teams, including the growing complexity of modern infrastructure, the need for enhanced security in AI workloads and the demand for more efficient developer workflows.