Linux 7.0 debuts with some big changes for networking

The Linux 7.0 kernel is now out, and it’s one of the most impactful releases in years for networking professionals.

The Linux kernel is the core of a Linux operating system distribution. Linux is commonly used as a foundation for operating systems in the cloud and as a base for networking. While the 7.0 designation is a big number, Linux creator Linus Torvalds iterates to major version numbers on a somewhat less precise basis, often arbitrarily jumping to a new number after a prior series gets too high.

“We have a new major number purely because I’m easily confused and not good with big numbers,” Torvalds wrote.