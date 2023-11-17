High CPU temps are here to stay

CPU temperatures are a sore spot for enterprises and enthusiasts alike, and new releases from the big three chipmakers (Intel, AMD, and Nvidia) are continuing the trend of soaring temperatures and high power draws. And it looks like it’s going to stay that way.

At an event held in Korea for AMD’s client CPU products, David McAfee, vice president and general manager of client channel business, was asked about the high temperatures of the current Ryzen chips, which get very hot even though they consume less power than their Intel counterparts.

McAfee said AMD and its manufacturing partner TSMC are putting a lot of effort into process technology. "As more advanced processes are used in the future, we believe that the current phenomenon of high heat density will be maintained or further intensified. Therefore, it will be important to find a way to effectively eliminate the high heat density generated by such high-density chiplets in the future," he said (translated from Korean).

The discussion was centered around clients, but it has relevance to the server side as well. AMD uses the chiplet design of multiple smaller chips with a high-speed interconnect rather than one large piece of silicon. Because they are separate physical chips and are spread out on the PC board, they inherently generate more heat.

Heat is becoming an increasingly problematic issue for data center operators. Heat, in general, and increased density, in particular, are forcing data center operators into different types of cooling, such as liquid cooling, because traditional air cooling is simply not sufficient anymore.

Design is also a factor. As transistors get smaller and more are packed into the same space as before, heat is a natural byproduct. It's just physics, as one AMD contact told me.