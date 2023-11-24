Nvidia’s made-for-China chip delayed due to integration issues: Report

Nvidia has been forced to delay the launch of its H20 chip, an AI-focused GPU, which is compliant with the US restrictions on high-end chip exports, because of issues server manufacturers were having in integrating the chip.\n\nNvidia is in the process of launching three GPUs \u2013 H20, L20, and L2 \u2013 to be compliant with US export restrictions and maintain market access in China, avoiding limits on-chip performance and density set by the Biden administration.\n\nThis news comes after Taipei-based Digitimes first reported that the China-compliant GPUs might be delayed.\n\nNvidia\u2019s H20 GPU is now expected in the first quarter of next year, possibly occurring in February or March, according to Reuters.\n\nHowever, these modified chips do not necessarily rule out new rules from the US Bureau of Industry and Security, the exports rulemaker, which might see more silicon bans for Nvidia.\n\n\u201cThere\u2019s an ongoing risk that BIS could still implement sanctions on those [China export compliant] new products, the H20, L20, L2, in the next few months to quarters, which could influence Nvidia\u2019s future revenues,\u201d Ben Yeh, a Taipei-based analyst with Canalys said.\n\nPackaging constraints with the H20 chip\n\nWhile Reuters\u2019 report highlighted the apparent challenges with the technical integration of the chip, Ian Cutress, chief analyst of More Than Moore, also noted that packaging constraints exist for the H20 because it uses the in-demand Chip on Wafer on Substrate (CoWoS)\u00a0 technology, with expected capacity expansion by TSMC not until 2024.\u00a0\n\n\u201cWith any hardware meeting the new standards, Nvidia has the capacity to ship anywhere from 10 to 10 million units, depending on manufacturing capabilities,\u201d Cutress said. \u201cAlthough packaging capacity is a limiting factor, it\u2019s primarily an issue for the H20 model, which uses CoWoS and is currently in high demand.\u201d\n\nBut as per Canalys\u2019 Yeh, there are limits to this demand.\n\n\u201cWhile the AI server market has experienced extraordinary growth, we expect this upward trend to persist, though at a more tempered pace relative to the heights of 2023. The sector maintains strong momentum, yet it\u2019s prudent to moderate expectations moving forward,\u201d Yeh said.\n\nThis moderating tempo would ease demand for CoWoS, perhaps creating a glut, which according to Yeh, may eventually become oversupplied as multiple players are aggressively expanding capacity.\n\nEven retail GPUs impacted by rules\n\nUnder the rules set out by the US Department of Commerce and Bureau of Industry Security, which measures the Total Processing Power and performance density data, Nvidia\u2019s latest data center-grade GPUs and many of its high-end retail cards are prohibited from export.\n\nDell has reportedly restricted the sale of AMD\u2019s latest Radeon RX 7900-series GPUs and Instinct AI and HPC GPUs to China and 22 other countries which the US has chilly relations with.\n\nThese restrictions have caused such a shortage of GPUs in the country that thousands of Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 gaming GPUs are being modified and placed into AI server farms, Wccftech recently reported. \u00a0\n\nBefore the new rules were put in place, Nvidia reportedly had prioritized sending a significant number of GeForce RTX 4090 cards to China, contributing to global shortages and inflated prices.\n\nThe card, which has an MSRP of\u00a0 $1599, is now retailing globally for close to $2000 new and $1850 used, according to tracking websites.