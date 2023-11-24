Nvidia’s made-for-China chip delayed due to integration issues: Report

Nvidia has been forced to delay the launch of its H20 chip, an AI-focused GPU, which is compliant with the US restrictions on high-end chip exports, because of issues server manufacturers were having in integrating the chip.

Nvidia is in the process of launching three GPUs - H20, L20, and L2 - to be compliant with US export restrictions and maintain market access in China, avoiding limits on-chip performance and density set by the Biden administration.

This news comes after Taipei-based Digitimes first reported that the China-compliant GPUs might be delayed.

Nvidia's H20 GPU is now expected in the first quarter of next year, possibly occurring in February or March, according to Reuters.

However, these modified chips do not necessarily rule out new rules from the US Bureau of Industry and Security, the exports rulemaker, which might see more silicon bans for Nvidia.

"There's an ongoing risk that BIS could still implement sanctions on those [China export compliant] new products, the H20, L20, L2, in the next few months to quarters, which could influence Nvidia's future revenues," Ben Yeh, a Taipei-based analyst with Canalys said.