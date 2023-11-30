US will take decades for supply chain independence in chips: Nvidia CEO

Supply chain independence is going to be challenging for the US and could take decades, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said on Wednesday.

"We are somewhere between a decade and two decades away from supply chain independence," Huang said during a chat at New York Times' DealBook summit on Wednesday. "We should absolutely go down the journey of it, [but it's] not a really practical thing for a decade or two."

A recent Congressional Research Service report on the CHIPS Act - the bill that would provide funding for US foundries to break ground - noted that 90% of chip production is based in Taiwan, which is something that Huang also emphasized in his speech.

"Supply chain independence is going to be really challenging," he said, pointing out that Nvidia's latest AI servers have 35,000 parts, from all over the world, including Taiwan.

Taiwan Semiconductor's (TSMC) facilities in Arizona will only produce around 50,000 wafers per month when they hit full capacity, according to reports, which is only about half of the capacity of one of the company's Gigafabs in Taiwan - which it has four of.

"The TSMC Arizona fab is effectively a paperweight in any geopolitical tension or war [with China over Taiwan] due to the fact that it still requires sending the chips back to Taiwan for packaging," Dylan Patel, chief analyst at SemiAnalysis, told The Information in a recent interview.