Nvidia races to fulfill AI demand with its first Vietnam semiconductor hub

Nvidia is setting its sights on Vietnam with the company set to open a semiconductor design hub in the country in 2024.

During his first visit to Vietnam, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang announced plans to deepen the company's relationships with key Vietnamese partners including Viettel, FPT, Vingroup, and VNG, aiming to support Vietnam's AI training and infrastructure, Reuters reported.

"Vietnam is already our partner as we have millions of clients here," Huang was quoted as saying.

Recently, the White House announced a US-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership focusing on technological and semiconductor advancements, including a novel Semiconductor Partnership and workforce development initiatives in Vietnam.

The country's prime minister, Pham Minh Chinh, met with John Neuffer, CEO of the Semiconductor Industry Association, and US semiconductor company leaders in Ha Noi, emphasizing technology and innovation as key pillars in speeches about the countries' relationship, a government media release said.

Vietnam's investment minister Nguyen Chi Dzung has publicly expressed the country's readiness with mechanisms and incentives to attract semiconductor and AI investment and requested Nvidia to consider establishing a research and development facility in Vietnam.