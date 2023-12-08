End of road for VMware’s end-user computing and security units: Broadcom

Within weeks of closing the VMWare acquisition, Broadcom is already planning to pull the shutters down on two key units for the virtualization provider -- end-user computing and security -- while it refocuses on VMware’s core competencies.

"We're now going to invest and focus our sales and R&D on those core areas of VMware Cloud Foundation," Broadcom CEO Hock Tan said during the company’s earnings call on Friday.

"End-user computing, Carbon Black, good assets as they may be, we prefer now to divest them. We’ll find good homes for them because there are a lot of very interested parties who are more than happy to take those assets," he continued.

Broadcom's $69 billion acquisition of VMware hasn't been an easy transition, NetworkWorld reported earlier.

Trouble brewing with layoffs and top executive exits

The company is facing challenges with layoffs, the loss of Sumit Dhawan, a key executive, and concerns over retaining customers, amid fears that the acquisition could stifle innovation and lead to defections, with Forrester Research plotting some bearish predictions.

Tan said Broadcom is refocusing VMWare on creating private and hybrid cloud environments for large enterprises and divesting its non-core assets.