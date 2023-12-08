End of road for VMware’s end-user computing and security units: Broadcom

Within weeks of closing the VMWare acquisition, Broadcom is already planning to pull the shutters down on two key units for the virtualization provider \u2014 end-user computing and security \u2014 while it refocuses on VMware's core competencies.\n\n\u201cWe\u2019re now going to invest and focus our sales and R&D on those core areas of VMware Cloud Foundation,\u201d Broadcom CEO Hock Tan said during the company's earnings call on Friday.\n\n\u201cEnd-user computing, Carbon Black, good assets as they may be, we prefer now to divest them. We'll find good homes for them because there are a lot of very interested parties who are more than happy to take those assets,\u201d he continued.\n\nBroadcom\u2019s $69 billion acquisition of VMware hasn\u2019t been an easy transition, NetworkWorld reported earlier.\n\nTrouble brewing with layoffs and top executive exits\n\nThe company is facing challenges with layoffs, the loss of Sumit Dhawan, a key executive, and concerns over retaining customers, amid fears that the acquisition could stifle innovation and lead to defections, with Forrester Research plotting some bearish predictions.\n\nTan said Broadcom is refocusing VMWare on creating private and hybrid cloud environments for large enterprises and divesting its non-core assets.\n\nAll this comes as the global market continues to look rosy for IT and cloud spending. Recently, Gartner forecasted that most major markets would see healthy growth in IT spending for 2024, including Europe, where it's projected to be up 9% for the year, and India, which is projecting 11% growth.\u00a0\n\nGlobally, IT spending is on track to jump 8% worldwide in 2024, the research firm said.\u00a0\n\nBroadcom forecasted a consolidated revenue of $50 billion for fiscal year 2024, with significant contributions from VMware and anticipated mid to high single-digit percent growth in semiconductor solutions revenue.\n\nRevenue from wireless and server storage segments experienced downturns.\n\nLike many other IT and semiconductor companies, Broadcom is seeing a bump in revenue attributable to AI, close to $1.5 billion in Q4 revenue, or a 15% increase over last year, and this is projected to grow.\n\n\u201cWe expect revenue from generative AI to represent more than 25% of the semiconductor revenue, consistent with prior guidance, which more than offset the lack of growth from non-AI semiconductor revenue,\u201d Tan said, pointing to Ethernet solutions and AI accelerators as significant growth areas for the company.\n\nBring your 'butt' back to office\n\nTan has implemented a strict return-to-office policy, which hasn\u2019t proven to be popular with some staff.\n\n\u201cVMware has a beautiful campus in Palo Alto that remains empty,\u201d Tan reportedly told employees in August 2022. \u201cReal estate isn\u2019t cheap.\u201d\n\nThis has been escalated to a mandate to return to the office if you live within 50 miles of one \u2013 or have a superb performance record.\n\n\u201cIf you live within 50 miles of an office, you get your butt in here,\u201d he said, \u201cAny other exception, you better learn how to walk on water if you want to work remote.\u201d