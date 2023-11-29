DRAM prices slide as the semiconductor industry starts to decline

DRAM spot prices are experiencing a downturn because of an influx of used chips and oversupply, new research from Taiwan's TrendForce and DigiTimes has shown.

DRAM prices are usually a leading indicator of the broader health of the semiconductor market, and recent data from IDC shows that the total semiconductor industry is expected to decline by 12% in 2023. According to TrendForce's analysis of the distribution of the DRAM industry's total bit output for 2023, server DRAM is estimated to comprise around 37.6%, whereas mobile DRAM is estimated to comprise around 36.8%.

While prices for DDR4 chips have been dropping, prices of DDR5, which is commonly used in high-end smartphones, remain stable, research firm TrendForce shared in a note.

Market data shows that NAND Flash demand weakened after Singles' Day, yet 512Gb wafer prices continued to rise, reaching $2.862 due to reduced supply, outpacing the sluggish DRAM market, TrendForce wrote.

The market faces mixed conditions, according to Taipei-based Digitimes, a chip trade publication.

While some DRAM prices are sluggish, like DDR4, demand remains strong for DDR5 owing to strong mobile and server demand. There's not the same market for used chips for DDR5 as there is for DDR4, hence the continued pricing growth.