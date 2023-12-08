TSMC bets on AI chips for revival of growth in semiconductor demand

Despite a 7.5% decline in November revenue, Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC) is confident chip demand will soon pick up as demand for AI increases and work on the next-generation iPhone gets underway.

TSMC reported monthly revenue of $6.6 billion (NT$206 billion), down 7.5% from the month prior.

Revenue for the first 11 months of 2023 decreased by 4.1% compared to the previous year and came in at approximately $66.33 billion (NT$1.99 trillion).

TSMC faces potential margin pressures due to its current reliance on Apple for 3nm clients, local media in Taiwan report, but expects growth in the second half of the year with new clients such as MediaTek and Intel. The company said it is on track to mass-produce advanced 2nm technology by 2025.

The chipmaker projects December quarter's sales between $18.8 billion and $19.6 billion, with CEO CC Wei expecting a low point in the coming quarter.

Economic and trade challenges in China are likely to weigh heavily on TSMC's growth.