Cisco, AWS strengthen ties between cloud-management products

Cisco and Amazon Web Services have deepened their technology partnership with new capabilities that are aimed at helping enterprise customers improve the visibility and management of cloud-based resources.

The companies have integrated Cisco ThousandEyes network intelligence platform with the Amazon CloudWatch Internet Monitor service to help customers better locate and monitor their AWS-powered applications. In addition, the vendors have more closely tied Cisco's Observability Platform with AWS-based business metrics to correlate cloud services with application and business performance.

Amazon CloudWatch Internet Monitor gives customers access to Internet health events and Internet performance insights that could impact cloud workload performance and behavior, while ThousandEyes integration brings end-to-end cloud and Internet visibility, wrote Prabhnit Singh, director of product for ThousandEyes, in a blog post about the integration which was unveiled at the AWS re:Invent event this week.

Combining the two packages will give customers a complete view of an application's entire service delivery path, across private environments, the public Internet, and into the AWS network, Singh wrote. The ThousandEyes technology can also warn when a user's experience is less than ideal and can pinpoint failures.

In addition, CloudWatch Internet Monitor lets customers quickly spot performance issues and pinpoint locations and providers that are affected. The service then helps customers take action to improve end users’ network experience, AWS stated. "Customers can see a global view of traffic patterns and health events, and easily drill down into information about events at different geographic granularities. If an issue is caused by the AWS network, customers receive an AWS Health Dashboard notification that tells them the steps that AWS is taking to mitigate the problem," the company stated.

"The integration of Amazon CloudWatch Internet Monitor insights into the ThousandEyes platform will enable us to provide AWS customers with precise suggestions on where to place their workloads to achieve optimal (lowest) time-to-first-byte performance," Singh wrote. It will also let customers simplify their ThousandEyes setup by monitoring coverage based on user traffic profiles then suggesting optimal vantage points (based on geographic and/or network proximity) to locate resources, Singh stated.