Cisco joins $10M funding round for Aviz Networks’ enterprise SONiC drive

Cisco is part of a new round of investing \u2013 which has now reached $10 million \u2013 aimed at making Aviz Networks' SONiC-based operating system more mainstream.\n\nFounded in 2019, Aviz Networks has previously raised $4 million with venture capital firms, including Accton, Moment and Wistron, as well as vendors Broadcom and Edgecore. Cisco\u2019s contribution brings its latest funding round to $10 million.\n\nSoftware for Open Networking in the Cloud (SONiC) is a Linux-based NOS that decouples network software from the underlying hardware and lets it run on hundreds of switches and ASICs from multiple vendors while supporting a full suite of network features such as remote direct memory access (RDMA), QoS, and Ethernet\/IP.\u00a0\n\nSome of the driving ideas behind SONiC-based systems are to simplify, scale and bring flexibility to cloud and edge networking environments. SONiC is seen as a significant alternative to more traditional, less flexible network operating systems. Its modularity, programmability and general cloud-based architecture could make it a viable option for enterprise and hyperscalers to deploy as cloud networking grows.\n\nFor its part, Aviz says it has seen a 250% growth in revenue since its founding, and it has\u00a0more than 30 global customer engagements.\n\nAside from the monetary investment, Cisco recently partnered with Aviz to offer an enterprise-grade SONiC support package.\u00a0\n\nUnder that partnership, Cisco\u2019s 8000 series routers will be available with Aviz Networks\u2019 SONiC management software and 24\/7 support. The support aspect of the agreement may be the most significant portion of the partnership, as both companies attempt to assuage customers\u2019 anxiety about supporting an open-source NOS.\n\nAviz offers Open Networking Enterprise Suite (ONES), a suite of software to manage SONiC networks. From its SONiC-based controller, ONES supports zero-touch provisioning and configuration validation. It includes SONiC configuration templates for data-center leaf\/spine configurations and supports standard networking technologies such as EVPN, VxLAN, and Border Gateway Protocol (BGP).\n\nWhile SONiC is starting to attract the attention of some large enterprises, deployments today are still mainly seen in the largest hyperscalers. With its partnership, Cisco and Aviz are making SONiC more viable for smaller cloud providers, service providers, and those very large enterprises that own and operate their own data centers, Cisco stated. \n\nThe vendor community supporting SONiC has been growing and includes Dell, Arista, Nokia, Alibaba, Comcast, Cisco, Broadcom,\u00a0Juniper, Edgecore, Innovium, Nvidia, Celetica, and VMware. It has also been integrated with other open-source projects, including\u00a0Kubernetes\u00a0and\u00a0Ansible, and is being used by Verizon, AWS, Netflix and others to develop cloud-based services.