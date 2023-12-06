Nvidia’s new chips for China to be compliant with US curbs: Jensen Huang

Nvidia's new chips designed for the Chinese market are expected to be compliant with the latest restrictions around chip exports set forth by the Biden administration, according to company CEO Jensen Huang.

“Nvidia has been working very closely with the US government to create products that comply with its regulations,” Huang was quoted as saying in a Reuters news report.

Huang said that the company intends to come out with a new set of products that do not breach the restrictions.

Huang's remarks come just weeks after it delayed the launch of its made-for-China chips, before which news reports surfaced that the chipmaker could be trying to circumvent US restrictions that aim to prevent Chinese companies from stringing together lesser-powered GPUs to build compute capacity for AI-based workloads.

According to a news report from Chinastarmarket, which cites sources in the industrial supply chain put in place by Nvidia to manufacture GPUs, Nvidia was in the process of developing the H20, L20, and L2 chips, which were expected to go on sale from November 16.

The new restrictions by the US government include a limit on total chip performance at 4,800 TPP (total performance) and a performance density of 5.92.