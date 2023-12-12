Americas

  • United States
Popular Topics

Topics

About

Policies

Our Network

More

HomeBlogsData Center ExplorerDell Technologies updates storage products for AI
by Andy Patrizio

Dell Technologies updates storage products for AI

Opinion
Dec 12, 20233 mins
Enterprise StorageGenerative AIPower Systems

Dell claims up to a 200% performance improvement for PowerScale systems.

Server racks with illuminated indicators in a dimly lit data center.
Credit: SeventyFour / Shutterstock

Dell's latest move in the generative AI market is the introduction of the second-generation of its all-flash PowerScale storage array with smart scaleout capabilities, OneFS enhancements, and validation of Nvidia SuperPOD integration.

Dell's goal is to make the PowerScale an optimized storage solution for both general AI and generative AI workloads. It achieves this through new hardware and PowerScale OneFS software enhancements, so companies can prepare and infer AI models more quickly. It's promising a doubling of performance increase over the prior generation in both streaming reads and writes.

"The vast majority [of Dell customers] are planning to shift to an AI-first operating model, and in order to stay competitive in their in their separate spaces, how they’re going to do that is using their own data as the differentiator for their AI operations," said Martin Glen, senior director of product management for Dell unstructured data storage solutions, on a conference call with journalists.

Glen said the latest projections for data growth are 175 zettabytes by the year 2025 and the majority of that is unstructured data in the form of images, videos, documents, and audio sensor data, which Dell kept in mind in designing PowerScale.

PowerScale will have a new scaleout architecture to improve single compute node performance and also to get around siloing of data, said Greg Findlen, senior vice president of product management for Dell's data management solutions.

"A lot of historical or legacy designs have really had coupled compute and storage from a scaling perspective and that has created a lot of limitations and burdens on our customers. [Proper storage] has got to make sure that it has a unified data stack. There’s a huge amount of unstructured data that’s sitting out there, and customers may need to be able to process that," he said.

Dell's strategy is to bring AI to wherever data resides, rather than the other way around. It notes that nearly 87% of companies are embracing multicloud strategies. Dell says it is giving customers the freedom to process data wherever it makes the most sense for them--on-premises, at the edge, or in public clouds.

While PowerScale is primarily an on-premises solution, Dell APEX File Storage in AWS and Azure allows customers to take advantage of cloud-native AI and GenAI workflows on data in public clouds as well as on-premises, with improved data access and movement.

Finally, through a collaboration with Nvidia, customers will have a validated combination of PowerScale with Nvidia's DGX systems, providing high-speed storage connected straight to Nvidia's AI hardware. Dell's solution is expected to be the first Ethernet storage solution validated on NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD. Dell PowerScale OneFS software enhancements will be globally available this month.

The new PowerScale systems will be available in the first half of 2024.

by Andy Patrizio

Andy Patrizio is a freelance journalist based in southern California who has covered the computer industry for 20 years and has built every x86 PC he’s ever owned, laptops not included.

The opinions expressed in this blog are those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of ITworld, Network World, its parent, subsidiary or affiliated companies.

Most popular authors

Show me more

opinion

Dell updates storage products for AI

By Andy Patrizio
Dec 12, 20233 mins
Generative AIPower SystemsStorage Management Software
Image
feature

Oxide puts the 'cloud' back in on-prem private clouds

By Jeff Vance
Dec 12, 20238 mins
Private CloudCloud ComputingData Center
Image
news

Fortinet brings AI help to enterprise security teams

By Michael Cooney
Dec 11, 20233 mins
Network Security
Image
podcast

Episode 1: Understanding Cisco’s Converged SDN Transport

Sep 24, 202120 mins
Cisco SystemsInternetNetworking
Image
podcast

Episode 2: Pluggable Optics and the Internet for the Future

Sep 23, 202117 mins
Optical DrivesCisco SystemsInternet
Image
podcast

Episode 3: Looking Forward: 5G, Digital Transformation, and the Network of the Future

Sep 22, 202114 mins
5GCisco SystemsInternet
Image
video

How to calculate factorials in Linux

Nov 02, 20232 mins
Linux
Image
video

How to use the nohup command

Oct 31, 20232 mins
Linux
Image
video

How to use date command options

Oct 26, 20232 mins
Linux
Image