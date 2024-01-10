IBM: Barriers impact enterprise AI adoption, but value of tech is significant

Greater availability of development tools, the desire to reduce costs, and automation are driving enterprise adoption of AI. But challenges such as employee skillsets, data complexity, and ethical concerns remain barriers to widespread adoption of the technology.\n\nThese are a few of the core findings in a new study published by IBM, which surveyed 8,500 IT professionals worldwide to determine the deployment of AI in enterprise organizations with more than 1,000 employees. The study found that about 42% of enterprise-scale organizations already have AI actively in use, with 59% of those organizations planning to grow their use and\u00a0investment in the technology going forward. Companies with 1,000 or fewer employees are less likely than larger companies to be adopting general AI and generative AI, the study found.\n\n\u201cMore accessible AI tools, the drive for automation of key processes, and increasing amounts of AI embedded into off-the-shelf business applications are top factors driving the expansion of AI at the enterprise level,\u201d said Rob Thomas, senior vice president of IBM Software, in a statement. \u201cWe see organizations leveraging AI for use cases where I believe the technology can most quickly have a profound impact like IT automation, digital labor, and\u202fcustomer care.\u201d\n\nAI is contributing to multiple facets of organizational operations, with IT process automation and marketing being the most popular applications. IT Professionals are at the forefront of AI usage at their companies and note the importance of being able to build and run AI projects wherever their data resides. Confidence in these capabilities is high, as most IT professionals are confident that their company has the right tools to find data across the business, the study found.\n\nMany of those companies already exploring or deploying AI have accelerated their rollout of AI in the past two years, with "research and development" and "workforce upskilling" emerging as top investment priorities, IBM stated.\u00a0In the dynamic landscape of generative AI, companies are increasingly utilizing open source technology, with an even split in use between in-house and open-source technologies, IBM stated.\n\nAmong companies citing AI\u2019s use to address labor or skills shortages, the study found that they are tapping AI to do things like reduce manual or repetitive tasks with automation tools\u202f(55%),\u202for automate customer self-service answers and actions\u202f(47%).\n\nThe study found that the top AI use cases include:\n\nOn the obstacles side, challenges such as limited knowledge, a lack of AI development tools, and high costs hinder adoption, IBM stated.\u00a0In the context of generative AI, additional obstacles emerge, including data privacy concerns and a persistent shortage of implementation skills, IBM stated.\n\nThe top barriers hindering successful AI adoption at enterprises both exploring or deploying AI are\u202flimited AI skills and expertise (33%) and too much data complexity (25%) among them.\u00a0For example, most organizations (63%) are using 20 or more data sources to inform AI, BI, and analytics systems according to IT professionals surveyed.\n\nAdditional barriers include ethical concerns (23%), AI projects that are too difficult to integrate and scale\u202f(22%),\u202fhigh price\u202f(21%),\u202fand lack of tools for AI model development\u202f(21%), according to the IBM study.\u202f\u202f\n\nIndustry watchers see huge potential for AI technologies. IDC, for example, says enterprise spending on generative AI services, software and infrastructure will skyrocket over the next four years, jumping from $16 billion this year to $143 billion in 2027. However, the vast majority of companies aren\u2019t ready for it. Just 14% of organizations surveyed in Cisco\u2019s recently published readiness index said they are fully prepared to deploy and leverage AI-powered technologies.\n\nIn particular, Cisco found that most current enterprise networks are not equipped to meet AI workloads. Businesses understand that AI will increase infrastructure workloads, but only 17% have networks that are fully flexible to handle the complexity.\n\n\u201c23% of companies have limited or no scalability at all when it comes to meeting new AI challenges within their current IT infrastructures,\u201d Cisco stated. \u201cTo accommodate AI\u2019s increased power and computing demands, more than three-quarters of companies will require further data center graphics processing units (GPUs) to support current and future AI workloads. In addition, 30% say the latency and throughput of their network is not optimal or sub-optimal, and 48% agree that they need further improvements on this front to cater to future needs.\u201d