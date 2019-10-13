10 hot micro-data-center startups to watch

Data-hungry technology trends such as IoT, smart vehicles, drone deliveries, smart cities and Industry 4.0 are increasing the demand for fast, always-on edge computing. One solution that has emerged to bring the network closer to the applications generating and end users consuming that data is the micro data center.

The micro data center sector is a new space filled with more noise than signal. If you go hunting for a micro data center for your business you’ll find everything from suitcase-sized computing stacks that replace a server closet to modular enclosures delivered by semi-trucks to larger units that reside at the foot of cell towers to dedicated edge data centers with standardized designs that can spring up wherever there’s demand and where real estate or access rights are available, including easements, rooftops and industrial sites.

Several of the startups here started out in adjacent spaces, such as IaaS or colocation services and have only recently added micro data centers to their portfolios. Now, with the arrival of 5G, the demand for edge data centers could be ready to explode, with several of the startups below intending to drop micro data centers at the base of every 5G tower they can gain access to.

Year founded: 2014

Funding: $196,000+

Advertisement

Headquarters: Haarlem, Netherlands

CEO: Rolf Brink, who is also currently serving as advanced-cooling solutions project lead for immersion for the Open Compute Project Foundation

What they do: Provide liquid-cooled immersed computing solutions.

Based on the concept of total liquid cooling, which immerses electronic equipment in a

dielectric liquid, Asperitas’ liquid-cooled computing gear is able to recapture all of the heat generated and reuse it.

Liquid-cooled immersion technology can enable micro data centers with a smaller footprint.

Competitors include: Cloud9 Edge Technologies, CoolIT Systems, Mentor and Submer

Customers include: LOEWE

Why they’re a hot startup to watch: Asperitas has won grants including one from Shell Ventures and one from the EU Executive Agency for small and medium enterprises.

Year founded: 2018

Funding: Not disclosed

Headquarters: Colorado Springs, Colo.

CEO: Bill Miller, who previously co-founder and CTO of Storage Networks

What they do: Provide hyperconverged infrastructure, micro cloud, and micro-data-center services.

Axellio’s MicroDataCenter Platform uses ultra-high-performance components like GPUs and NVMe storage devices. The platform includes dual Intel dual-CPU server modules and dual-ported NVMe SSDs integrated with NVMe on PCIe fabric. Current versions feature up to 88 cores, 2TB of RAM and 1PB of flash storage in a 2U form factor.

It is built around an edge platform for streaming big data called FabricXpress developed by X-IO Storage whose management team founded Axiello.

Competitors include: Stulz and Zellabox

Customers include: U.S. Air Force

Why they’re a hot startup to watch: Axellio has a strong leadership team, including Miller, who was a co-founder as well as CTO of Storage Networks, and CRO Mark Zeller, who has sales experience at Varonis, EMC and IBM.

The startup's contract with the USAF is to develop an ultra-portable edge-computing platform for military applications.

Year founded: 2011

Funding: $170 million

Headquarters: Dallas, Texas

CEO: Chris Crosby, former senior vice president of Digital Realty Trust

What they do: Provide cloud, SaaS, colocation and edge data-center modules.

Compass entered the edge data-center market in 2018 through its acquisitions of two startups: EdgePoint Systems, which developed edge data centers; and BitBox USA, which provided monitoring and control software for edge facilities.

Compass EdgePoint data centers have a 12-rack capacity and are housed in a hardened shell. They can be located in constrained environments such as easements and rooftops, and they can be remotely monitored and controlled through BitBox software.

Competitors include: Attom, Cisco, DartPoints, EdgeMicro and ScaleMatrix

Customers include: American Electric Power, CenturyLink, Iron Mountain, TierPoint and Windstream Communications

Why they’re a hot startup to watch: In addition to its current funding, Compass’s investors have recently committed to a $3-billion build-out that will feature data centers in mid-tier markets, hyperscale data centers and a growing footprint of edge data centers.

The startup already has a successful data center and colocation business, with such customers as CenturyLink and TierPoint. The acquisitions of EdgePoint Systems and BitBox USA are a natural fit with its existing footprint of data centers in mid-tier cities with thriving tech sectors, such as Columbus, Dallas and Northern Virginia.

Year founded: 2012

Funding: $5.5 million

Headquarters: Dallas, Texas

CEO: Hugh Carspecken, who was formerly Director of Master Network Integration Solutions for Fujitsu

What they do: DartPoints builds micro and edge data centers that are designed to function together as one logical data center. DartPoints’ proprietary Service Orchestration Platform not only joins micro data centers into one virtual, holistic data center, but it also grants end users access to a range of edge services, from edge collocation to connectivity to bare-metal solutions. The platform is designed to scale on demand, and it integrates with existing business processes to unify operations from the field to the back office.

Competitors include: Attom, Cisco, Compass Datacenters, EdgeMicro, ScaleMatrix

Customers include: None named.

Why they’re a hot startup to watch: DataPoints entered the micro-data-center space early and has gained industry traction by inking technology and channel deals with the likes of ADVA and Schneider Electric.

DataPoints and Schneider Electric deliver an edge colocation services. The two companies are building out micro data centers that are built in 100kW chunks in order to closely match capacity with actual demand.

In April 2019, DataPoints announced a nationwide roll-out plan and said it had achieved positive cash flow.

Year founded: 2009

Funding: $122 million

Headquarters: Herndon, Va.

CEO: Randy Brouckman, previously CEO of Wade Capital Group and COO of Iridium

What they do: Provide data-center and connectivity solutions for the edge.

EdgeConneX has deployed more than 40 edge data centers throughout North America, South America and Europe. These data centers are purpose-built for service-provider customers to deliver content, provide cloud services and offer SaaS in locations that are underserved by traditional data-center giants.

It also offers what it calls “MicroEdge” data centers. These enable enterprises to roll out emerging technologies like IoT, smart city and autonomous-vehicle services in close proximity to end users. The startup’s EdgeOS software is a self-service management application that gives customers visibility into data-center operations across all EdgeConneX facilities.

Competitors include: 365 Data Centers, Compass Data Centers, Cologix, DartPoints, EdgeMicro and MetroEdge

Customers include: Hurricane Electric and Seaborn Networks

Why they’re a hot startup to watch: EdgeConneX is a pioneer in this very new data-center subsector.

It started out as an IaaS provider and has evolved into a data-center provider that offers hyperscale, edge and micro data centers. EdgeConneX is backed by $122 million in funding, has an edge footprint of more than 40 data centers, and it has aggressively built out channel partnerships with the likes of Rackspace, Comcast Business, NetFoundry and Tata Communications.

Year founded: 2017

Funding: $6 million in seed funding from undisclosed investors

Headquarters: Golden, Colo.

CEO: Mike Hagan, former VP of colocation and cloud for Schneider Electric

What they do: Provide micro-data-center technologies and services.

EdgeMicro’s micro data centers – “Edge Colocation Data Centers” – are complete modular data centers that include an IT computing stack, redundant cooling, fire suppression, biometric security and CCTV surveillance that can be deployed at any fiber-aggregation site.

EdgeMicro also offers colocation services from its edge data centers, the first of which was built in Denver. EdgeMicro has initiated the rollout of 30 more micro data centers, which are planned for tier-two sites across the U.S., including Buffalo, Cleveland, El Paso, New Orleans and Kansas City.

Competitors include: 365 Data Centers, Compass Data Centers, Cologix, EdgeConneX and MetroEdge.

Customers include: None announced.

Why they’re a hot startup to watch: After successfully launching its first micro data center in Denver, the startup recently announced that it has three more micro data centers up and running in new regional markets, Austin, Texas, Raleigh, N.C. and Tampa, Fla.

Versus competitors who are targeting any and all underserved areas and harsh environments, EdgeMicro has a focused roll-out planned. It intends to deploy its pre-built micro data centers at cell tower sites across the country. EdgeMicro has set a goal of building 500 facilities over the next three years.

EdgeMicro has a strong leadership team, starting at the top with CEO Mike Hagan who launched Schneider Electric’s colocation and cloud division, building it to a $500-million division. Other senior leaders gained management and industry experience at Schneider Electric, CBRE, CenturyLink and AT&T.

Year founded: 2019

Funding: Undisclosed

Headquarters: Chicago, Ill.

CEO: Craig Huffman and Vance Kenney co-founded the company and are running it as managing partners. Huffman was a co-founder and principal of Ascendance Partners, while Kenney founded 504 Redevelopment.

What they do: Provide cloud, colocation, data-center and micro-data-center solutions.