Wireshark 4.4 boosts network protocol visibility

The open source Wireshark network protocol analyzer is among the most widely used technologies by networking professionals. Version 4.4, which became generally available on Aug. 28, has a number of new features aimed at making it even easier to use and better understand what’s running on a network. The improvements include:

Enhanced graphing dialogs (I/O graphs, flow graph, TCP stream graphs)

Automatic profile switching based on display filters

Improved display filter functionality

New protocol support for several protocols, including ATN Security Label, Bit Index Explicit Replication (BIER), ZeroMQ Message Transport Protocol (ZMTP) and Matter Bluetooth Transport Protocol (MatterBTP).

Originally known as Ethereal, with a name change in 2006, Wireshark was created in 1997 by Gerald Combs, who remains the lead developer.

The improvements in Wireshark 4.4.0 to the graph dialogs, display filters and custom columns are likely to be particularly useful to networking professionals, Combs told Network World.