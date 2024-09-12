Why eBPF is critical and how it’s getting better

The open-source eBPF (extended Berkeley Packet Filter) technology has become one of the most critical foundational elements of networking with Linux over the last decade. Soon that same power will reach out to embrace Microsoft Windows, too.

At the eBPF Summit on Sept. 11, users and developers detailed how they are working with eBPF today and where the technology is headed in the future. The open-source eBFP technology enables users to run code safely in the Linux kernel. It’s used to help enable network packet visibility as well as numerous security capabilities. Linux first integrated eBPF in 2014, and the technology and its capabilities have grown over the past decade.

“eBPF is amazing at enabling rapid innovation for infrastructure and for tooling at the operating system level,” Thomas Graf, co-founder and CTO of Isovalent, said during his keynote.