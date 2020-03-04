Covid-19 affects IT pros at work

From canceled tech conferences to shutdowns of hardware suppliers, the coronavirus is disrupting the professional lives of networking staffers.

The Covid-19 virus has already forced cancellation of major technology conferences, Mobile World Congress being the first and most notable, and others could follow, but there are more immediate effects on IT professionals.

The availability of servers is projected to be reduced due to scaled back or halted production in China, where efforts to contain the coronavirus include closing factories. The center of the outbreak, Wuhan, is also the center of display production.

Processor manufacturer Nvidia acknowledges the effects of the virus on its production and predicts a $100 million revenue hit next quarter because of it.

Hear more about the impact of Covid-19 on tech in this video:

