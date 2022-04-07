Intel suspends all operations in Russia

Intel has become the latest technology firm to suspend its business operations in Russia. The announcement comes a month after the chipmaker announced that it would suspend all shipments to customers in Russia and Belarus.

“Intel continues to join the global community in condemning Russia’s war against Ukraine and calling for a swift return to peace,” the company said in a statement.

Intel says that it is working to support its 1,200 Russian-based employees and will continue to put business continuity measures in place to minimize disruption to its global operations.

As the war in Ukraine continues, the list of Western technology companies that have suspended operations in Russia continues to grow. SAP and Oracle were two of the first tech organisations to publicly pull out of the country after Ukrainian vice prime minister Mykhailo Fedorov publicly posted letters to appeal to both companies on Twitter.

Since then, Apple, Adobe, IBM, Microsoft, and rival chipmakers Nvidia and AMD, among others, have all halted product sales there.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s leading IT trade association insists the country remains open for business and able to deliver technology projects to foreign clients. In 2021, the IT export market in Ukraine was worth $6.8 billion.